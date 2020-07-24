Vijay Maurya's 'QSQT' Short Films Released On HumaraMovies; Check Out

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, the shooting of several films was halted. However, numerous streaming platforms have risen to prominence amid the lockdown now as filmmakers have been releasing movies on OTT platforms. The Script Room, one of the most popular, creative hot shops, recently dropped a trilogy consisting of short films titled QSQT on HumaraMovies. The short films feature Vijay Maurya, known for Gully Boy. Read on to know complete details about the story:

Vijay Maurya's QSQT now on HumaraMovies

The Script Room recently created and produced short films with name QSQT, which include Quarantine Stories of Quarantine Times and it revolves around the challenges faced by citizens amid the Coronavirus lockdown that is observed by the nation in order to fight the pandemic crises. QSQT is now released digitally on HumaraMovies.

ALSO READ | Hariyali Teej Poems To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

The three short films that are released under QSQT are titled Essentials, Extension, and Losing It. The short films feature Vijay Maurya, Sanjay Dadhich, Vishal Capoor, Muskaan Khubchandani, Akashdeep Arora, Chirag Malhotra, and Kunal Malhotra in prominent toles.

Ujjwal Kabra has directed the short films and the title track is composed by Karan Kulkarni. The short films are co-produced by Suraj Shetty and executive produced by Tushar Raut and Nupur Guha.

ALSO READ | Is Today National Hot Dog Day? Know About The Meaning, Significance And Celebration

Ayyappan Raj, the co-founder of The Script Room, revealed the title of the project, that is QSQT, and appreciated Tushar for reaching out to create something exciting. The co-founder shared their journey towards creating the project. He spoke about various ideas and thoughts they had, holding meetings on Zoom, creating plots that are can be carried out easily, and so on. Ayyappan Raj also revealed that the film would be a lighthearted one.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool': Awards Won By The Actor For The Iconic Superhero Film

Ramsam, the co-founder of The Script Room, spoke about creating plots that can be executed indoors and they thought of writing about the current lockdown. He shared the things considered during the filming process including the types of equipment the performers have, willingness to direct, technical things, among others.

Reflecting on the title track, the co-founder said they wanted to keep it raw. He added, “It’s time and we should be grateful that virtual production and filmmaking has become an indirect proponent of social distancing, allowing filmmakers to create full scopes of movies without ever having to cram people onto a production set.”

ALSO READ | When Ryan Reynolds Spoke About The Film That Helped Him Overcome His Fear Of Flying

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.