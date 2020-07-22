Is Today National Hot Dog Day? Know About The Meaning, Significance And Celebration

National Hot Dog Day is celebrated across the world, especially in countries like the United States of America, Canada and Australia. The name itself suggests what the festival revolves around -- hot dogs. However, there has been some confusion regarding date on which this special occasion is celebrated. Read on to know when National Hot Dog Day will be celebrated this year:

Is today National Hot Dog Day?

Hot Dog Day is one of the most popular informal events celebrated across the world. The event, however, is majorly celebrated in countries like the United States of America, Canada, and Australia and in countries that consume hotdogs on a large basis. The event is mostly about eating hot-dogs, however, there are other activities that are conducted on the day. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council have designated the month of July as National Hot Dog Month, however, the day varies every year.

The day is usually celebrated on the third Wednesday in the month of July. People who have planned on celebrating National Hot Dog Day should know about the changes in the celebration of the day for the year 2020.

But, in the year 2020, the National Hot Dog Day will fall on Wednesday, July 22. The date is based on when the North American Meat Institue hosts one of the popular annual events, Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill.

Many industry groups like National Hot Dog and Sausage Council based in The United States of America support the day. They are even known to organise, sponsor, and support several events that are related to hot dog day. National Hot Dog Day witnesses various activities held in western countries like the United States of America and Canada. Activities like wiener dog races, root beer chugging competition, face painting, and other activities are held on National Hot Dog Day.

There are various festivals celebrated on the occasion of National Hot Dog Day. People celebrate the day with great joy and enthusiasm. Some of the most noteworthy festivals are Alfred Village Hot Dog Day, Annual Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill, Boston Hot Dog Safari, and West Virginia Hot Dog Festival.

