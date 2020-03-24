Mouni Roy Plucks Tomatoes In Farm With Family During Quarantine; WATCH

Mouni Roy is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and loved ones. Over the past few days, her Instagram is full of updates from her home, filled with cooking and food item videos and pictures. The actress is not holding back on the calories as she is seen enjoying the home life while in coronavirus quarantine. She is one of the many celebs who have slowed down on the usual hectic schedule amid the coronavirus scare.

Mouni Roy’s photos and videos of plucking tomatoes

Mouni Roy is spending her time plucking cherry tomatoes in the video she shared earlier today. The 34-year-old actress is enjoying her time off due to the coronavirus quarantine mandate. In the videos, she is seen talking to her nephew and telling him to guide her followers into what they were up to. However, her nephew seemed a bit timid. The actress shared several videos from their farm experience. She seems to be in her comfort zone in her yellow ochre and pink salwar kameez.

While writing about the experience she mentioned her Jiju (brother in law) who asked her to pick only the red tomatoes. She is doing what she has been told. Mouni Roy writes, “Only pluck the red tomatoes”, said jiju ; so we did! #makeyourselfproductiveathome". In another boomerang post she wrote, “...& then @anishavarma wanted some पुदीना also Miss Coco was feeling left out so she joined and helped..#HomeboundExasperatedbutHappy.” She is referring to them picking up mint leaves while they are at it. In the background of the boomerang video, one can see her nephew enjoying picking the leaves while he is upside down with the help of a relative.

Mouni Roy having quality time during coronavirus quarantine

