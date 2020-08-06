Vijay Varma Reveals How He Lost A Role In 'Sacred Games' After Anurag Kashyap's Decision

Actor Vijay Varma once opened up about the ups and downs of his career. After the success of Gully Boy, Vijay Varma has become a highly sought after actor who featured in multiple movies in 2020. During an interview, Vijay Varma revealed that at one point in his career, he was ‘very angry and frustrated’. Moreover, Vijay Varma also claimed that he was once meant to play a prominent role in Sacred Games, but he was replaced at the last moment by Anurag Kashyap.

Vijay Varma reveals how he lost his Sacred Games role due to Anurag Kashyap

Speaking to Mid-Day, actor Vijay Varma stated that he had been locked in for one of the main roles in Sacred Games. Vijay Varma claimed the role was significant, and that Netflix and Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, were happy with him in the role. However, Vijay Varma was kicked out from playing the role at the last minute after Sacred Games' co-director, Anurag Kashyap, changed his mind about the casting.

Moreover, Vijay Varma also claimed that he could have starred in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and 3 Idiots, back when filmmakers were trying to cast unknowns in lead roles. However, in a recent interview with India Today, Vijay Varma revealed that he still had good relations with Anurag Kashyap. Vijay Varma mentioned that he respected Anurag Kashyap's work and that Anurag was one of his well-wishers. Vijay Varma also said that he was supposed to feature in a future Anurag Kashyap movie.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap also praised Vijay Varma in an interview with IANS. Anurag Kashyap truly appreciated Vijay Varma's acting in Bamfaad. Anurag Kashyap mentioned that Vijay Varma's performance in Bamfaad was one of the best approaches that he had seen from any actor.

Vijay Varma was recently seen on the small screen in the newly released film Yaara. The movie was released on Zee5 and starred Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, Sanjay Mishra, and Ankur Vikal. Actor Vijay Varma also starred in Netflix's crime drama web series She.

