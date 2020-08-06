Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Mumbai Rains Video; Asks Everyone To Stay Safe

Since last few days, a lot of gut-wrenching videos of heavy rains in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. The city of Mumbai has been pounded by torrential rainfall since Monday evening. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister took to Instagram to share an IG story which soon gained much attention on social media. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 'rakhi' Pictures With Brother Ranbir & Others On Raksha Bandhan

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares Mumbai rains video

Yoga enthusiast Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Mumbai rains from her home. The video shows a tall palm tree swaying wildly. At the end of the stories, she also urged everyone to stay safe by writing Stay safe Mumbaikars. With another sign on her story, she also requested everyone to stay at home. Take a look at the posts below.

Anand Mahindra's viral post on Mumbai rains

A few days back, businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video which went viral on the internet. The video shows a tall tree swaying wildly. From all the clips that became viral on the internet, this was the one which he found most dramatic, wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group while sharing the video clip. Check out Anand Mahindra's video below.

Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Feels 'raksha Ki Zimmedari' Is 'behen' Kritika's This Rakshabandhan, See Pic

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a yoga enthusiast and is often seen sharing posts from her yoga sessions. She is also a jewellery designer and has featured in several magazines. Apart from this, she is known to be one of the prominent businesswomen in India. Riddhima is also quite active on social media and posts daily updates on her Instagram handle. Her Instagram account is flooded with pictures of her designer jewellery.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also often shares images of her family on her Instagram account, and recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared a picture with her brothers on her Instagram story. Take a look at their adorable pictures which include Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Armaan Jain. (Image credit: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni IG)

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Eats 'sabr Ka Phal' For Breakfast, Replies To Fan Who Asks, "suit Meh?"

ALSO READ: News Today: Sushant's Case Updates, Patna Officer's Forced Quarantine & Rakhi Festivities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.