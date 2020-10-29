Vijay Varma Shares BTS Clicks From 'A Suitable Boy', Thanks Director For Rasheed's Madness

Actor Vijay Varma recently took to social media to share a bunch of BTS pictures from his latest Netflix original, A Suitable Boy. In the pictures, he is portraying the character Rasheed, who has a poetic effect on the audience every time he is on screen. Through the post, the critically acclaimed actor has thanked director Mira Nair for giving him such an opportunity which let him grow as an artist. Vijay Varma’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love his work on the show.

Vijay Varma’s thank-you note

Actor Vijay Varma recently took to social media to share snips from the international mini-series, A Suitable Boy. In the pictures posted, he is seen sitting at a rustic location while being in deep thoughts. The young man, Rasheed, is seen sitting next to the stone pillar with a slight smirk on his face. The photographs show the cinematic brilliance of this series as an aesthetic contrast has been created between the actor and the well-lit background.

Vijay Varma is seen dressed in simple and casual clothes, suiting the character and the plotline. He is seen wearing a white cotton kurta with a pair of plain black comfortable pyjamas. He has also wrapped a light blue shawl around his body to protect himself from the cold. His hair has been left messy with prominent curls, along with untrimmed beard and moustache. Vijay Varma is also spotted wearing a bunch of silver rings in order to fit the role.

In the caption for the post, he has given a brief about his character Rasheed in A Suitable Boy. He has mentioned that the character’s personality is the fine line between chaos and order. He has also written that the man and his characteristics are somewhat related to schizophrenia which hasn’t been diagnosed yet. The talented actor has further added that he is thankful for this madness which was presented to him by director Mira Nair. Have a look at the pictures on Vijay Varma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Vijay Varma fans have complimented him for the magic he created on screen, with the character Rasheed. A few people have inquired about his next project as they have been waiting to see more of him. Have a look at few of the comments on Vijay Varma's pictures here.

Read 'A Suitable Boy' Fame Tanya Maniktala's Real-life Story From Being A Copy-writer To Actor

Also read 'A Suitable Boy’s' Accent Expert States The Idea Behind Charcaters' Style Of Speaking

About A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy is a drama series which released on Netflix recently. The plot of this series revolves around the lives of the young and old who have deep cultural roots in India. The series has been directed by Mira Nair and is based on a book by Vikram Seth. It also stars actors like Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar, Mahira Kakkar, and Shubham Saraf, amongst others.

Image courtesy: Vijay Varma Instagram

Read If You Loved 'A Suitable Boy', Here Is A Watchlist Of Shows & Movies Based In Old India

Also read Ahead Of 'A Suitable Boy' Netflix Release, Shahana Goswami Talks About Her Role & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.