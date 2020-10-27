If You Loved 'A Suitable Boy', Here Is A Watchlist Of Shows & Movies Based In Old India

A Suitable Boy has released and it is making a lot of noise on social media because of its plot and the backdrop it is set in. The show is based on the book authored by Vikram Seth that goes by the same name. The story is based in northern India in the year 1951. The plot of the series revolves around four families. It chronicles a mother’s efforts to find her daughter a suitable boy for marriage. If one likes shows and movies set in the older era, here is a watchlist of movies of the same.

Here is a watchlist of movies set in the olden era like A Suitable Boy

1. Parineeta

This 2005 romantic drama movie is also set in the old era of India. The movie revolves around a woman who has been in love with her neighbour since they were kids and wants to marry him. But when she learns that her lover boy’s father wants to turn her uncle’s home into a hotel, she decides to take help from another man. The is variable for streaming on Netflix and has ann IMDB rating of 7.2.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This movie is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition era. The movie revolves around a man who fights against all odds to win medals for India in the 1960 Olympics. The film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

3. A Death in the Gunj

The movie is set in 1979 and is based on a shy student who fails in his semester exams. He then takes up the excuse of a family trip to escape from it. The trip turns out to be a nightmare for the family. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

4. Lootera

This movie, too, amazes the audiences with its old-world charm. It is based on a love story between an archaeologist and an aristocrat’s daughter. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

5. Masaan

This movie is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and beautifully captures frames of the Ganga. The plot of the movie revolves around two stories simultaneously. One is one a pre-marital sex scandal starring Richa Chadha and the other is a love story between an upper-caste girl and a lower-caste boy, starring Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

6. Taj Mahal 1989

This is one the shows like A Suitable Boy that gives the audiences a glimpse of the olden days in India. The movie is based in 1989 in Lucknow and revolves around couples who venture into exploring love, friendships and relationships. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

7. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

This movie runs parallel to two different timelines. One is set in a modern era and in post-Independence India. The plot also weaves in two love stories of these different times together. The movie is available for streaming on Jio Cinema and has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

8. Pinjar

This movie is set during the time of the partition of India. The plot tells the story of a Muslim man who kidnaps a Hindu girl to settle an old family dispute with this revenge. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

