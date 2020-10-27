'A Suitable Boy' Fame Tanya Maniktala's Real-life Story From Being A Copy-writer To Actor

A Suitable boy fame Tanya Maniktala has impressed audiences with her stints as Lata Mehra in the drama miniseries. Hailing from Delhi, the young actor is steadily foraying in the acting industry to establish her name. However, several things about her personal life have yet remained under wraps. Here’s taking a close look at Tanya Maniktala’s personal life and career.

Early life

Born in 1997, Tanya Maniktala hails from New Delhi. She developed an interest in acting ever since she was just a student pursuing her education. She attended Shivaji College and graduated with a degree in English literature, as reported by Stars Unfolded.

Career

Post receiving her degree, Tanya began to work as an advertising copywriter. However, a friend of her asked her to audition for a new production house, unaware of the fact that the show involved was A Suitable Boy, as per Scoop Whoop. Prior to this, she has also essayed the role of Ishita in the Indian online series Flames. A Suitable Boy became her second on-screen role which garnered tremendous appreciation flowing her way.

About Tanya Maniktala’s breakthrough role

The actor rose to fame with her stint as Lata Mehra in BBC’s television drama miniseries helmed by Mira Nair. It was adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel of the same name. Set in Northern India, the movie chronicles the life of coming age of Lata, a high spirited university student. The movie is set against the backdrop of 1951. Along with Tanya, the multi-starrer series’ cast includes prominent actors like Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Rasika Duggal.

More about Tanya Maniktala

As reported by Stars Unfolded, Tanya has also appeared in The Timeliners’ YouTube video. As reported by Scoop Whoop, the actor told the portal that she used to work as a copywriter and was quite happy with it. However, suddenly a friend of her called the actor for an audition without divulging what was it for. Elaborating further the actor unveiled that she showed up at the audition and ended up being selected for Lata’s role. According to Tanya, it was the most memorable audition of her life.

