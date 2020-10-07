Vikrant Massey Got 'irritated' With Shweta Tripathi On Cargo's Sets; Read To Know Why

Cargo is a drama-fantasy movie that released in 2019. The movie was helmed by Aarti Kadav and starred upcoming stars Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The movie was appreciated by the audiences as it had a very unique storyline. Cargo is available for streaming on Netflix.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the director of Cargo Aarti Kadav talked about the film and its elements. During the interview, she spoke about the various elements that went into consideration for the movie. Aarti also shared her experience while filming the movie.

Aarti Kadav also gave an insight into her experience of working with the cast. Diving further into the conversation, the director said, "Vikrant would get irritated when Shweta touched the buttons of his spaceship," sharing how seriously Vikrant took his role.

Since Vikrant Massey's character is that of someone who has been living on a spaceship for a long time, he had taken a liking to the spaceship set. He decided what would be the function of each button of the spaceship. Vikrant Massey would spend extra hours on the set to decide this. Elaborating on this, Arati said, “Vikrant Massey had taken the ownership of the spaceship very seriously. Even on the first day of the shoot, when Shweta Tripathi would touch the buttons of the spaceship, he would get irritated and say ‘Why is she touching this button, why is she meddling with that button?’ It was very nice that he was really in his character on the spaceship very well.”

The plotline of Cargo revolves around Prahastha, played by Vikrant Massey, who works on a spaceship to resend dead people back on Earth by transitioning them into different people. He does this by erasing their memories. Yuvishka is an astronaut, played by Shweta Tripathi, who helps him in his work. The movie was well-received by the audience.

Speaking about films, Vikrant Massey will be seen in the films Ludo and Ginny Weds Sunny. Both these movies are set to release in later 2020. Shweta Tripathi’s last project was the series titled The Gone Game. It is available for streaming on Voot.

