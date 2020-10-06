'Mirzapur 2' Actor Shweta Tripathi Shares Her Experience Of Firing A Real Gun

The much-awaited Mirzapur 2 is all set to launch in a few days and fans are now eagerly waiting for the official trailer. Recently, during the trailer launch of Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi shared her experience when she had to prepare herself for gunshot scenes as in the new season, her character will not be as innocent as it was in the earlier one. Read on to know how her experience was.

Shweta Tripathi's role in Mirzapur 2

While Mirzapur 2 is all set to air in a few days, it’s trailer will be launched today. This time, Shweta Tripathi will reprise her role as Golu but will come up with a different shade. According to a report by Mid-Day, she shared that she had to train well in order to make her character look real. She added as to how they all had to use real guns while shooting. Action director Manohar Verma trained her for 10 days at his arcade near Film City.

Shweta Tripathi shared her experience and mentioned that when she fired a gun for the first time, the loud noise shook her. She added that from then on, she began putting earplugs and used to listen to music while training. She shared her routine as to how she used to complete her shooting first and then head for her training every day, according to the report. She also added that she used to rehearse relentlessly because using body doubles could compromise the authenticity of the scene.

The actor went to say how action was like choreography as every step had to be planned and there was no room for improvisation. Talking about on-screen women, she said that one did not see many women on screen holding guns so she wanted to do her part well. The actor also revealed how excited she was that the Amazon Prime Video series offered her an empowered role.

Shweta Tripathi’s role in Mirzapur 2 will be a lot different as compared to the first season. In season 1, she essayed the role of an innocent and bright student, Golu, whose sister got married to Guddu Pandit. Her sister got killed by the antagonist, Munna, right in front of her eyes. Now, in the upcoming season, she will avenge her death with help from Guddu.

