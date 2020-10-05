Shweta Tripathi shares BTS 'prep time' pic from 'Mirzapur 2,' reveals trailer release time

Before the release of the trailer of the much-anticipated web show Mirzapur 2, the star cast of the show has been teasing fans with some BTS pictures. Recently, actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is seen essaying the role of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the series, shared a BTS picture from her prep time while getting into the layer of her character.

Shweta Tripathi shares Mirzapur 2 BTS prep time pic

The picture is a still from the film where the actress can be seen giving that intense and fierce look as she holds a gun and points it towards the camera. While captioning the picture, Shweta wrote, “Going down the rabbit hole that is Golu.” She also accompanied the caption with the hashtag “#Preptime, #Mirzapur2.”

Read: Shweta Tripathi Shares New 'Mirzapur 2' Poster Featuring Ali Fazal With Intriguing Caption

Read: From Mirzapur's Golu To Cargo's Yuvishka; List Of Shweta Tripathi's Best On-screen Roles

Apart from this, the actress kept the fans on toes as she shared another intriguing new poster on the web show which will just increase the excitement quotient of the fans. The poster shows Divyenndu who plays the role of Munna Bhaiya along with his reel father Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Akhanand Tripathi. Divyenndu can be seen holding a gun while Pankaj’s dons sunglasses in the poster which shows Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Bhaiya can be seen pointing the gun towards Pankaj along with Shweta Tripathi. While captioning the post, the actress informed about the trailer launch time and wrote that the trailer of the series will launch at 1 PM on October 6.

Several fans of the much-awaited web show were quick enough to comment under the post and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote that he has set a reminder for tomorrow to watch the trailer. Another user wrote, “We are waiting golu.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Can’t wait.” Another user wrote that the trailer of the film is going to set all the country on fire.

Mirzapur season 1 ended on a dramatic note as Guddu and Golu make a narrow escape from the wedding. Mirzapur 2 is expected to pick up from where the last season ended. The makers recently announced that the Mirzapur 2 trailer will be released on October 6, 2020. Mirzapur 2 will release on October 23, 2020. Mirzapur 2 cast is expected to feature several talented actors like Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang among others.

Read: 'Cargo' Trailer: Here Is Where Actors Vikrant Massey And Shweta Tripathi Were Seen Before

Read: 'Mirzapur 2': Shweta Tripathi Looks Ready For A Bloodbath In Recent Teaser

(Image credit: Shweta Tripathi Sharma/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.