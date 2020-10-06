Exclusive: 'Shweta Tripathi Helped Me To Get Vikrant Massey On Board,' Says Arati Kadav

Cargo is a drama-fantasy movie that released in 2019. The movie is helmed by Arati Kadav and starred upcoming stars Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The movie was appreciated by the audiences as it had a very unique storyline. Cargo is available for streaming on Netflix.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, director of Cargo Arati Kadav talked about the sci-fi movie. During the interview, she spoke about various things and elements that went into consideration for the movie. Arati also shared the experience that she had while filming the movie.

One of the thing that Arati spoke about at length during the interview was how Shweta Tripathi got Vikrant Massey on board for Cargo. When asked about he decided to cast Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey for her film, she said, “I have been following their work for a very long time and I know that these people are self-made people, both of them as actors. They have worked hard and earned whatever position they have earned. It’s been years of struggle. But as a result of that, they both look sincere and honest. So for me, I wanted them to be the carriers of my story in a way.”

Arati was all-praise for Shweta’s thought process as an actor as well. Elaborating on this, she said, “ It was my good luck that Shweta had met even before I made Cargo for something else, not for a film but she had just come to my house with a friend and we were discussing stories and I found her very unique in her thought process. When I was writing this film I thought why not just talk to her because she sounded intelligent and she will understand this film."

The director also added that it was Shweta who helped her get Vikrant on board for the film. She said, “I went to Shweta and she was shooting with Vikrant for Mirzapur. She said I am working with this very brilliant actor Vikrant Massey, do you want to meet him. I jumped on that opportunity because as I said, I have always loved his work. I was also worried whether he will do or not but he just met me once and he said okay I’ll do it. But I think one of the reasons he did it was because Shweta was already doing it. Shweta was championing the film and it made a difference in a very big way."

The plotline of Cargo revolves around Prahastha, played by Vikrant Massey, who works on a spaceship to resend dead people back on earth by transitioning them into different people. Yuvishka is an astronaut, played by Shweta Tripathi, helps him in his work. The movie was well-received by the audience. Vikrant Massey will be seen in the films Ludo and Ginny Weds Sunny. Both of these movies are set to release in later 2020. Shweta Tripathi’s last project was the series titled The Gone Game. It is available for streaming on Voot.

