Vincenzo Review: Does Song Joong-ki As Mafia Consigliere Deserve An Italian “chef's Kiss"?

This Vincenzo Review is without spoilers.

Vincenzo cast & characters

Song Joong-Ki as Vincenzo Cassano

Jeon Yeo-bin as Hong Cha Young

Ok Taecyeon as Jang Jun Woo

Kwak Dong-Yeon as Jang Han Seo

Kim Yeo-jin as Choi Myung Hee

Cho Han Cheul as Han Seung Hyuk

Vincenzo review: The plot

Netflix's latest k-drama ‘Vincenzo’ takes the viewer on a tumultuous ride from the first episode of Italian mafia games to later episodes of dark undercurrents of South Korea’s own real estate mafia. Adopted into the Cassano family, our k-drama lead Song Joong-ki is a formidable lawyer with a bloody past & a dormant but deviant streak of ruthlessness. Repurcussions of family wars in Italy see Vincenzo heading over to his home country where he gets entangled with a snarky law firm and a rag-tag bunch of small business owners fighting to save, of all things…a mall. 'Vincenzo' starts off on a dark note but quickly dovetails into comic-thriller-meets-revenge-drama. Adding to the multiple plot lines, Vincenzo Cassano has his own “mission” - to find his gold.

Vincenzo review: What works?

'Vincenzo' revels in startling all k-drama enthusiasts with its slick shots, tight storytelling and visionary casting. The series starts off with glimpses into our dark hero’s journey back to his motherland while subtly weaving in each of Geumga Plaza’s characters until they form the black-suit-and-sunglasses clad “Cassano family” halfway through the series. Jeon Yeo-bin shines as Vincenzo Cassano's partner-in-crime, and her evolution from an amoral lawyer to a fighter for justice ticks all the right boxes.

Song Joong-Ki as the consigliere-turned-saviour is mesmerising to watch. As Vincenzo Cassano, Song Joong-Ki effortlessly showcases the anti-hero, a far cry from his cute & loveable acts in the wildly popular k-drama classics 'Descendents of the Sun' & 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'. Ok Taecyeon’s descent into darkness is deliciously unexpected, and somewhere along the way the viewer can be forgiven for completely forgetting Ok Taecyeon’s winsome portrayal in ‘Hey Ghost, Let's Fight’! The budding bromance between Vincenzo Cassano and Jang Han Seo is also heartwarming to watch.

Vincenzo review: What doesn’t work?

Song Joong-Ki aka Vincenzo Cassano showcasing his “human” side, including the comic touch of his relationship with the pigeon Ansagi occasionally dents the black aura of an Italian-returned mafia leader. The soundtrack though pleasant, becomes predictably repetitive invoking a mismatched sense of déjà vu from the previous episodes of the series. There’s also a blatant disregard for the legal system; court proceedings & lawyer arguments look frivolous, demoting the overall gravity of the plot line. This seems almost intentional, the screenwriters exercising their creative license by showcasing a flexible judicial system. Barring this particular storytelling ploy, for the most parts, 'Vincenzo' is quite grounded as k-dramas go.

Vincenzo review - Last thoughts and verdict

In a nutshell, ‘Vincenzo’ doesn’t follow k-dramas’ well-known tropes. The writing is fairly “real” while twists & turns are logically explained away. As the viewer sinks further into the series, each character’s dealings & their importance to Vincenzo Cassano is effortlessly peeled away. The Netflix series named after Song Joong-Ki’s titular character actually involves all of Geumga Plaza’s residents. 'Vincenzo' is a story of revenge, slow-burn romance and a smidge of gang violence. Stunning visuals, top-notch production and a stellar cast only make this a captivating watch.

Vincenzo review in a nutshell - Rating: 4/5

