Vincenzo's Ending: Who Dies In Vincenzo's Last Episode & Does Vincenzo Find Love?

Song Joong-ki’s ‘Vincenzo’ came to a close with a nail-biting finale. Vincenzo’s last episode takes forward from Vincenzo’s episode 19’s cliffhanger ending. Lawyer Cha Young is shot, Han Seo battles his brother while finally acknowledging Jun Woo ‘shouldn’t have been born’.

Do Vincenzo and Lawyer Hong get together?

Vincenzo Cassano and Cha Young share a lot of sweet moments together in Vincenzo’s ending episode. From their quiet chat in the hospital room, to their tearful farewell as Vincenzo leaves S.Korea, Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo Bin’s characters in ‘Vincenzo’ appear to be doomed to be separated. After 1 year, Vincenzo’s ending sees the Italian mafia consigliere sneak back to meet Cha Young culminating in a passionate kiss and a promise to ‘come back’.

Does Choi Myung-hee get her just-desserts?

With Cha Young’s encouragement, Vincenzo’s 24-hour countdown begins by making a call to Chief Prosecutor Han Seung Hyuk. In exchange for saving his life, Vincenzo asks Seung Hyuk to ensure Choi Myung-hee’s release from prison. After her release, Choi Myung-hee immediately gets in touch with Jun Woo, who reveals he’s stowing away to Mexico. He also asks her to wire money to their individual bank accounts and directs her to his office and bank passwords. Thinking she’s safe with a multitude of bodyguards, Choi Myung-hee makes to Jun Woo’s office where Vincenzo is waiting for her. Keeping to his promise of a ‘slow death’, Vincenzo brings Choi Myung-hee to an abandoned warehouse, before finally setting her aflame with his classic move - a back-throw of his lighter.

What happens to Jun Woo?

Vincenzo saves the slowest kill of all for Jun Woo - the spear of atonement. Describing how Jun Woo’s brother helped with tracking him, Vincenzo narrates how the spear of atonement would work. The mechanical drill would pierce Jun Woo for 5 mm until noon the next day, when it would finally reach his lung leading to instant death 24 hrs later.

Jun Woo uncharacteristically puts forward many arguments as he pleads for his life. From recalling that ‘we are both businessmen’ to entreaties about Vincenzo’s kind-heartedness to requests for a quick gun-shot kill. Vincenzo’s ending shows Jun Woo immobile the next day, leaving the viewer to decide if he’s really dead or ready for a comeback if ever Vincenzo Season 2 is announced.

Who dies in Vincenzo’s last episode?

Vincenzo’s ending episode sees a lot of deaths - from the bad guys getting killed to near-deaths in the Geumga Plaza gang to the loss of Han Seo as he dies in Vincenzo’s arms. Chief Prosecutor Han is also executed by Jun Woo on the courtroom steps, inspite of Vincenzo sparing his life. Vincenzo’s ending episode also teased the premise of Cha Young being killed, before Han Seo saved her life by taking on the fatal bullet.

Vincenzo’s review & ratings

Vincenzo’s finale closed with the highest ratings ever for the season, with each episode keeping fans hooked for the next. The makers of this Netflix k-drama even took a mid-season break to ‘improve the quality’. Vincenzo’s ratings also went on to achieve 6th highest ratings in tvN history & retain its spot in Netflix’s Top 10.

