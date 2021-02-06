'WandaVision' & 'Full House' Fans Rejoice After MCU Show Pays Homage To The 90s Sitcom

WandaVision Episode 5, in addition to confirming several theories that the fans had come up with, such as the existence of Fox's Quicksilver in WandaVision's universe, was also seen paying homage to the Full House. The parallels between the set design of the latest episode of WandaVision and Full House's interiors of their primary apparently have been noted by many and has become a topic of discussion on Twitter. In addition to the same, the latest addition to the list of WandaVision episodes has been lauded by many due to the manner in which it unfolded. What the Twitterati has to say about WandaVision Episode 5's homage to Full House can be found below.

Twitter reacts

Pretty major #FullHouse @fullerhouse vibes from the opening credits of #WANDAVISION this week — Faye ⧗ Natasha Romanoff is my hero #WidowWarriors (@spyderladies13) February 5, 2021

Another fantastic episode of #WandaVision . So many new informations. I want moooooore (btw, nice wink to #FullHouse at the end of the opening 😄). — Duckling_Swan (@Miss_Swan_Girl) February 5, 2021

Finished the first two episodes of #WandaVision. All I want to know is... Will #DrStrange show up & will there be some kind of #FullHouse / #OlsenSister easter egg. #Marvel — John Buedel (@bohnjuedel) January 15, 2021

So do you think we will get a #FullHouse opening for #WandaVision because I would LOVE that... — Felicia (@bwaybaby629) January 23, 2021

About WandaVision

WandaVision on Disney Plus Hostatar was one of the many MCU Spinoff Disney+ Original shows that Marvel Studios plans on releasing throughout the first two quarters of 2021. It is said that the series will be seen following the famous "House Of M" storyline that revolves around Wanda Maxiomoff's Scarlett Witch in the MCU Comics. Additional MCU spinoff shows are the likes of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk, amongst others. All of WandaVision episodes can be streamed on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, depending on your geographical location. A new episode of WandaVision is made available for streaming every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

