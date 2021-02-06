Why Was Pietro Recast In 'WandaVision'? Is This The Beginning Of The Multiverse?

WandaVision episode 5 answered very few questions but gave the audience a lot more questions to think about. Also, Evan Peters is back in the titular role of Quicksilver, the speedster twin of Wanda Maximoff. It came as quite a shock as the Marvel version of Quicksilver was Aaron Taylor Johnson (who died in Avengers 2). Read on to find out why was Pietro recast in WandaVision.

Why Was Pietro Recast In WandaVision?

Evan Peters has previously portrayed the role of Quicksilver in multiple X-Men films produced by 21st Century Fox. Evan Peters's version of Quicksilver was very well received and became an instant fan favourite. Fans felt he portrayed the speedster much better than Aaron Taylor Johnson. The only problem was Evan Peters was part of the X-men and the rights to his character belonged with Fox studios. Since then, Marvel has bought out 21st Century Fox and all its related properties. This essentially means, Marvel now owns X-Men, Fantastic 4, Deadpool etc. and any of these characters could be introduced into the current Marvel Cinematic Universe without any issues. There were also hints that this was going to happen soon.

The Mulitverse Theory

Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced parallel universes and alternate dimensions through their 2016 film, Doctor Strange. Sony's film 'Spiderverse' also introduced parallel universes in a brilliant way. There have been hints throughout their movies that theirs is not the only universe. Other rumours had already been going that Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness (Multiverse is in the name), and Spider-Man 3 were going to be dealing with Multiverses. It's been announced that WandaVision's story will directly connect to Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness.

So, they haven't actually recast Pietro in the WandaVision. The version of Quicksilver who appears on the show is the very same Quicksilver(Evan Peters) from the X-men universe and this is Marvel's way of introducing the multiverse. They are doing this very smartly. Introducing the idea very slowly, in a way that makes the audience ready and accepting of the idea that future films are going to have multiverses and possibly, characters from the older films like X-Men, Raimi's Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man. This is just the start of the Multiverse opening up for Marvel and Evan Peter's Quicksilver is the first in that direction.

