WandaVision's Leaked Funko Pops Gives First Look Of Speed And Wiccan; See

Matt Shakman directorial WandaVision has been making waves since its release. Several of its spoilers have already been leaked on social media. The fifth episode of the series released on February 5, 2021, and some Funko Pop Halloween set of toys have been leaked online which gave a sneak-peek into the two major characters of WandaVision. Read ahead to know more about WandaVision episode 5 and the leaked Funko Pops.

Also read | Jenny Slate Almost Named Her Newborn Daughter THIS; Know What It Was

Also read | Gigi Hadid Responds To A Fan, Reveals Nickname Of Her Newborn Baby Girl Khai

WandaVision's Funko Pop toys leaked online

According to a report by Comicbookmove.com, rumours were rife that Funko would release WandaVision Funko toys which would feature Vision and Quicksilver. Surprisingly, the Funko Pops feature Wanda and Vision's twin boys, Tommy and Billy. The twins, who were first seen in the third episode, are an integral part of the plot. Marvel Comic books fans identify the Funko Pop toys as the members of the Young Avengers group and are called as Speed and Wiccan.

🚨 #WandaVision spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Temos mais Funkos da serie, dessa vez com os visuais do Billy e do Tommy no episódio de Halloween. pic.twitter.com/b9ow0yZaxm — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) February 4, 2021

In the picture which has surfaced on social media, Billy is seen in the outfit of Wiccan whereas Tommy is donning the outfit of Quicksilver. There are chances that the boys can be a part of Wanda's imagination. The Wiccan Funko Pop also indicates that the boys have a future ahead in the MCU as well.

WandaVision episode 5 overview:

From the latest episode, it looks like the X Men might enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What was surprising was Wanda's brother Quicksilver some to meet his sister at the couple's place. This was absurd because Quicksilver had died in the Avengers: Age Of Ultron movie. He is also Magento's son from the X Men universe. Further, Wanda and Vision are having trouble to put their twins to sleep when their neighbour drops in to offer as the babysitter.

In the meantime, the twins have stopped crying and when Viosn reaches their crib, he sees that the crib is empty. Billy and Tommy are standing outside and have grown the size of five-year-olds in a matter of seconds. Hayward also points out that Wanda stole Vision's body from S.W.O.R.D and resurrected him. Monica sends a drone to talk to Wanda but she does not know it weaponised and it starts malfunctioning because of Wanda's powers. Hayward has to send in a missile for the same. Vision also confronts Wanda about not knowing who he is and Wanda denies controlling Westview.

Also read | Quentin Tarantino Speaks On The 'subversion' In The Talk Show Ending Scene Of 'Joker'

Also read | Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Adds Five More Actors To The Cast

Image courtesy- @wandavision Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.