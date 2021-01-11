Monica Rambeau And Her Character Development In WandaVision, A New Miniseries

There has been a lot of wait for WandaVision, an upcoming miniseries on television that brings back the characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The miniseries will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar Premium and promises to bring a different plot than what has been seen in Marvel films. Along with the popular characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, there is another known character that will be featured in WandaVision, that is Monica Rambeau. The character was seen in Captain Marvel, but fans have wondered what happened to her character since the time the film was based on. Here is what you need to know.

WandaVision puts a light on what happened to Monica Rambeau

The character of Monica Rambeau was first brought on screen in the film Captain Marvel, which was set in the year 1995. Her character was that of a little girl who played a brief role in the film, but there were speculations of what happened to her in the Marvel universe since that time. The name of the character was recognised by the avid comic book readers of Marvel as another character who was Captain Marvel, but the film had taken the name of Carol Denvers.

Teyonah Parris, the actor who has played the role of Monica Rambeau, has revealed in WandaVision press conference that the character had been quite affected with the several events that took place in the MCU plot. It has also been revealed that in WandaVision, her character will be seen as a grown woman. In another revelation, which will likely thrill the fans of MCU, it is said that Monica’s character will be explored as ‘Ms. Marvel’ in Captain Marvel 2. Several events in the MCU, which also likely include Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War which erased half of the universe, has had a strong effect on Monica as she grew up.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are about to air in a few days, and the miniseries will have a total of nine episodes. Even though Vision’s character was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, it will be explored in this series. The characters of Wanda and Vision will be reprised by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively.

