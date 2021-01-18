'WandaVision' Episode 3 Spoilers: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode?

The WandaVision web series premiered on Disney plus Hotstar this Friday and has impressed fans and critics alike. The first two episodes of the show gave a glimpse into the lives of Wanda and Vision as they live in the town of Westview. As the third episode will release soon, here are some details about what can you expect from the series.

Disclaimer: Ahead is WandaVision spoilers for the upcoming WandaVision episodes.

WandaVision episode 3 spoilers

In the latest episode, it is revealed that Wanda is pregnant. In the second episode, a teaser of Baron Von Strucker is also seen in an advertisement for a watch. Towards the end of the episode, it is also seen a mysterious beekeeper and a helicopter makes an appearance, both have a sword insignia.

The upcoming episode shall give more details about the mysterious beekeeper and the helicopter. It is likely that their presence shall unveil the truth about Wanda and Vision’s life that is likely peaceful. Episode 3 will also show the extent of Wanda’s pregnancy and how well she is.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

The third episode shall also address Hydra’s involvement in the grander scheme of Wanda’s reality. The dissonant voice that was seen coming from the radio in the previous episodes may be further explained in episode 3. In the upcoming episodes, Wanda and Vision will be seen navigating their lives and come out from their reality, which most likely has a lot of dangers that the two are unaware of. The third episode shall also show more details about the Scarlet Witch, who is the alter-ego of Wanda.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

WandaVision episode 3 release date

The third episode of WandaVision will release on January 22nd, 2021. All the episodes of the show will release on a weekly basis on Friday.

WandaVision episode 3 Time

The show will release the third episode at 3 AM EST on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Here is a list of episodes of WandaVision

WandaVision episode 1: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 2: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 3: Friday 22nd January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 4: Friday 29th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 5: Friday 5th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 6: Friday 12th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 7: Friday 19th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 8: Friday 26th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 9 (series finale): Friday 5th March - 1:30 PM IST

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.