'WandaVision' Episode 3 Spoilers: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode?

The WandaVision web series premiered on Disney plus Hotstar this Friday and has impressed fans and critics alike. The first two episodes of the show gave a glimpse into the lives of Wanda and Vision as they live in the town of Westview. As the third episode will release soon, here are some details about what can you expect from the series.
In the latest episode, it is revealed that Wanda is pregnant. In the second episode, a teaser of Baron Von Strucker is also seen in an advertisement for a watch. Towards the end of the episode, it is also seen a mysterious beekeeper and a helicopter makes an appearance, both have a sword insignia.
The upcoming episode shall give more details about the mysterious beekeeper and the helicopter. It is likely that their presence shall unveil the truth about Wanda and Vision’s life that is likely peaceful. Episode 3 will also show the extent of Wanda’s pregnancy and how well she is.
The third episode shall also address Hydra’s involvement in the grander scheme of Wanda’s reality. The dissonant voice that was seen coming from the radio in the previous episodes may be further explained in episode 3. In the upcoming episodes, Wanda and Vision will be seen navigating their lives and come out from their reality, which most likely has a lot of dangers that the two are unaware of. The third episode shall also show more details about the Scarlet Witch, who is the alter-ego of Wanda.
