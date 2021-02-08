WandaVision Episode 5 Features A Surprise Cameo; Fans Start Meme Fest

WandaVision is a mini-series, created by Jac Schaeffer and is based on Marvel Comics' Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision characters. The show is set in the backdrop of Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events shown in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019). The latest surprise cameo of a major character from X-Men has left fans intrigued and surprised about what the story holds ahead. They took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the same, read on.

Disclaimer: Ahead is WandaVision spoilers for the upcoming WandaVision episodes.

WandaVision episode 5 leak and spoilers

In the recent episode, Vision breaks out of Westview for a few moments and warns SWORD that the people inside need help. However, Wanda forces him back into Westview within moments. The episode also shows the pair’s kids, the twins and the superpowers they have. In the episode, Quicksilver too makes a surprise cameo.

Netizens react

The surprise cameo of Quicksilver has left numerous fans amazed and many are wondering what the plot ahead holds. A number of fans took to Twitter and expressed their opinion on the same. Check out some of the fan tweets about Quicksilver’s surprise cameo in the WandaVision episode 5 below.

Wow!!! I love #WandaVision

SPOILER!!!

The first ever Xmen in the MCU! My boy Quicksilver!! D

So awesome!! — Browny (@jeffbrowny12) February 5, 2021

Episode 5 WANDAVISION Spoilers

How we see vision vs how Quicksilver sees Vision #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/oj8SPEKQwU — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision SPOILERS



new version of quicksilver: shows up



normal stans: omg whos that guy



mcu stans who have also seen the xmen movies: pic.twitter.com/Z9uzEkrAR6 — Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ STREAM TFATWS IN 42 DAYS (@snowpointexe) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision SPOILERS



someone its xmen

knocks quicksilver

the door pic.twitter.com/Pgas49eJjr — Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ STREAM TFATWS IN 42 DAYS (@snowpointexe) February 5, 2021

when wanda opens the door at the end of the episode and quicksilver is there and pietro says this looking at the camera #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/jcQmEHzZ87 — zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 3, 2021

Yeeeeesssssssssssssss! The return of Pietro! This series just keeps getting better and better. Thank you @MarvelStudios and @Kevfeige. In a time when the world needs it most you’ve brought an amazing show for us to look forward to each week. #WandaVision #Quicksilver — Jonathan Beyl (@JonathanBeyl) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision spoiler.

Me at the end of Episode 5 when Evan Peter’s Quicksilver showed up. pic.twitter.com/AVg05TUwE7 — Serg‎ (@check0_) February 5, 2021

wandavision spoilers

idc i love evan peters as quicksilver and i don’t think it means aaron taylor johnson is out of the question but idk idk #WandaVision — m (@isaywestartnow) February 5, 2021

WandaVision episode 5 time

Wanda Vision is a series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The format of the show allows the network to release new episodes every week. Therefore, the WandaVision episode 5 release date on the OTT giant was Friday, February 5, 2021, around 1:30 pm IST, 3 am EST and 12 am PT.

Here is a list of episodes of WandaVision and their release dates

WandaVision episode 1: Friday, January 15 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 2: Friday, January 15 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 3: Friday, January 22 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 4: Friday, January 29 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 5: Friday, February 5 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 6: Friday, February 12 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 7: Friday, February 19 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 8: Friday, February 26 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision episode 9 (series finale): Friday, March 5 - 1:30 pm IST

WandaVision cast details

WandaVision has been made on a budget of $150 million and stars Elizabeth Olsen, Evan Peters, Kat Dennings, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn in key roles. The series also stars Randall Park, Teyonah Parris. Apart from these, Benedict Cumberbatch will also be seen in a cameo as Doctor Strange.

