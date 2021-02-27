WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

WandaVision is nearing its conclusion. The Marvel series recently debuted its 8th episode and now fans are early waiting for the WandaVision episode 9. Many fans cannot stop googling about when and at what time WandaVision episode 9 release date and time. So, here’s all you need to know about when the show’s latest episode will air.

When will WandaVision episode 9 premiere?

WandaVision is one of MCU’s first series and has been streaming for quite some time now on Disney+ Hotstar. The show throws new light on Wanda and Vision’s life as they live as a normal couple in an American suburb named Westview. The show’s latest episode premiered on Disney’s streaming service on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Now, the WandaVision episode 9 is expected to premiere next Friday, March 5, 2021. WandaVision episode 9 will be available for streaming at 3:01 a.m. ET. So, in India according to the IST, the episode will premiere at 1:30 p.m. on March 6, 2021. WandaVision Episode 9 is the finale episode of the limited series.

Also read | 'WandaVision' Fate Unclear But Scarlet Witch Aka Wanda To Star In 'Doctor Strange' Film

What happened in WandaVision Episode 8? (Spoilers ahead)

WandaVision episode 8 was no less than an emotional rollercoaster for Marvel fans. In the episode, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) hacks into Wanda’s past. Soon viewers got to see how Wanda Maximoff’s traumatic childhood shaped her present, right from her teenage years to spending the first night with Vision after her Pietro’s death. Agatha opens Wanda’s memory with a single strand of Wanda’s hair and easily walks through her past.

The WandaVision episode ends with Agatha securing an upper hand on Wanda’s kids Billy and Tommy. Moreover, the soul stone makes an appearance thus further confirming that the weird suburban community was created due to Wanda’s grief. We also get to know S.W.O.R.D. head Tyler Hayward lied about what happened in the lab.

Also read | Marvel's Wanda Has A Future, But 'WandaVision' Fate Unclear

What will happen in WandaVision Episode 9?

Since Wanda’s kids are at the mercy of Agatha, a final fight between the two can be expected. Moreover, S.W.O.R.D. head Tyler Hayward will play a pivotal role in the finale since he is building his own army. The series finale completely revolves around Wanda and her final showdown since the Vision in Westview was nothing more than a creation of Maximoff's power.

Also read | 'WandaVision' Spoilers For Episode 7: Wanda Tries To Take 'Quarantine Styled Staycation'

Also read | Sebastian Stan Agrees 'Wanda, Bucky, And Sam Should Get Therapy Instead Of Marvel Series'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.