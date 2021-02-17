Sebastian Stan Agrees 'Wanda, Bucky, And Sam Should Get Therapy Instead Of Marvel Series'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. All three characters lost someone close to them during the event of Avengers: Endgame. Now, they have gotten their own Marvel series, but Stan thinks that should get therapy first.

Also Read | The Falcon And Winter Soldier New Trailer, Poster, Release Date Revealed At Super Bowl

Sebastian Stan agrees Scarlet Witch, Bucky & Falcon should get mental support

Marvel fans have been quite active on social media handles with their theories and memes. A Twitter user posted a picture of Wanda Maximoff, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson from Tony Stark / Iron Man’s funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame. The user wrote that the trio needed therapy but got a show instead. It is because Wanda lost her love Vision while Bucky and Sam lost their best friend and mentor Steve Rogers / Captain America. So, they should be getting mental support to overcome the trauma, but the studios gave them their own show. Check out the meme below.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Actor Elizabeth Olsen Admits Being 'freaked Out' After MCU Show's Offer

the "we needed therapy but instead they gave us a show" crew pic.twitter.com/CUnkX3x55z — s. | mcu stan era (@folkloredean) February 14, 2021

Also Read | 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Anthony Mackie Hints 'very Different' MCU Phase 4

The opinion caught the attention of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lead Sebastian Stan. He shared the tweet on his Instagram story where he has more than five million followers. The actor wrote “true” on the image, agreeing with the fan. Take look at his story.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Explains How The Surprise Cameo In Episode 5 Happened

The MCU is expanding with its series on Disney+ platform. WandaVision became the first Marvel series and phase four project. There are currently six episodes available and the show is already considered a hit. Spoiler Alert! It follows Wanda Maximoff who has taken Vision’s dead body to her possession. She is altering reality by controlling a whole town named Westview and its people. The series will end in March with its ninth episode.

Soon after that, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on the OTT platform. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It centers around Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson as they team up in a worldwide adventure that put their abilities to the test as they battle the anti-patriotism group called the Flag-Smashers. The show will release on March 19, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.