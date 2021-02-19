'WandaVision' Spoilers For Episode 7: Wanda Tries To Take 'Quarantine Styled Staycation'

WandaVision has been receiving great reviews by audience and critics alike ever since its release. The show has released six episodes till now and the excitement for the WandaVision episode 7 is through the roof. WandaVision cast features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the titular roles. Episode 6 ending left a lot of fans surprised and intrigued about what will happen in the WandaVision episode 7. The makers recently released a new short clip of around 80 seconds to tease about what will happen in WandaVision episode 7. Here is a look at the WandaVision spoilers for episode 7 and WandaVision episode 7 release date and time.

Also Read | WandaVision: Marvel To Provide A Sneak Peek Into The Series With Marvel Studios’ Assembled

Also Read | Kevin Smith Thinks That The Main Antagonist In 'WandaVision' Could Be Mephisto

WandaVision spoilers for episode 7

The makers released a short teaser of episode 7. From the looks of the teaser, Wanda is not quite ready to accept that everything around her is unravelling. The episode will also see the series going ahead in the 2000s era and adopting the mockumentary style similar to that of Modern Family. In the clip, Wanda also directly talks to the camera at different points in the episode. At the beginning of the video clip, Wanda says that “we’ve all been there right, letting our fear and anger get the best of us”. Her kids then come to tell her that something is wrong with their video games.

Wanda refuses to leave the bed and tells them that she is not sleeping, she is just resting her eyes. She further shares that as a punishment for her reckless evening, she has planned on taking a quarantine styled staycation. She says, “a whole day, just to myself”. The clip promises that episode 7 is going to be a crazy ride. It remains to be seen if the series adds any new names and characters in the WandaVision cast in next episodes. Here is a look at the spoilers for episode 7.

Also Read | Wandavision Leaks: Find Out Spoilers From The Show's Upcoming Episode 5

Also Read | What Time Does 'Wandavision' Episode 7 Release? Here Is The Release Time And Plot

WandaVision episode 7 release date

The episode 6 ending left a lot of Marvel fans shocked as Wanda openly used her powers to expand the Hex’s borders by several miles. This trapped a lot of new "citizens" inside Westview. The ending established Wanda’s immense power and presumably her increasing conflict with those outside the town. The wait of the fans is almost over as the new episode will be dropping soon for the viewers. WandaVision episode 7 will release on Friday, February 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show releases a new episode every week. The season finale is expected on March 5, 2021. The WandaVision episode 7 will release at 12.01 am according to Pacific Time, 3.01 am according to Eastern Time and 1:31 pm according to Indian Standard Time.

Image Credits: A still from the promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.