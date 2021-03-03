'WandaVision' Finale: Director Reveals There Will Be More Of Evan Peters' Quicksilver

Marvel and Disney's much-acclaimed show WandaVision has been garnering massive popularity among fans and audiences. With just one episode left, Marvel forums, social media sites, and Reddit are filled with fan theories, speculations, and potential leaks. The series also had a lot of shocking moments, including Evan Peters presenting himself as Wanda's dead brother, Pietro, in episode 5, a role he played in the X-Men franchise. However, during a recent interview, director Matt Shakman teases that there will be more of Evan Peters in the WandaVision finale.

During an interview with Fandom, the director spoke about the opportunity to include Peters in the series revealing that he was so super excited as he is a huge fan of Evan and also that he is 'amazingly talented’. Matt added that he was thrilled as they were able to make that work. He also said that it was an early idea that they had to really make sure they did right.

Shakman spoke about how difficult it was to keep the fake Quicksilver's role in WandaVision a secret so that the surprise cameo wouldn't be exposed. The filmmaker joked that they had to 'hide him under capes and towels,' but that they didn't 'quite make it air,' the director said, referring to the character's leaked appearance a few days before the release.

Matt Shakman also teases that Peters' character is still expected to return. That said, his lips are sealed with particular information concerning his remaining involvement in the sequence. Shakman said that he feels there's a powerful chance that one might get a little extra from the development of Evan Peters. However, he wouldn't want to say how that works.

Who is Evan Peters' Pietro Maximoff?

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pietro Maximoff made his film debut as the speedster Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but he was killed off during the final battle. Meanwhile, another iteration of Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters, debuted in the Fox X-Men franchise. Despite the fact that in characters were aware of the change in appearance, the series' fifth episode announced the surprise "recast" of Evan Peters as the MCU's Quicksilver.

About Wandavision

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World play supporting roles. After Quicksilver's death in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the show marked the superhero's return to the MCU. However, Evan Peters, not Aaron Taylor-Johnson, played the part. The finale episode will release on March 5, 2021.

