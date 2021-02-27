Who Is Scarlet Witch? WandaVision Episode 8 Reveals Shocking Facts About Her

The Disney Plus and marvel series Wandavision has received massive love from the MCU fans ever since its very first episode. The show is close to its end as it will air its last episode on March 9. Its latest episode was released on Feb 26 and was titled Previously On. The video revealed many dark secrets about the lead character Scarlet Witch. Here are some other details about the MCU character.

Who is Scarlet Witch?

Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch is one of Marvel’s crowned jewels of a superhero. The Transian Sorceress is the twin sister of the speedster Quicksilver and the brothr-sister duo together are the mutant duo of the MCU. One of the most interesting facts about Scarlet Witch is that she and her brother are the Mutant children of Magneto the "Master of Magnetism". However, despite their superhero heritage, the two grew up as orphans. According to a report in IGN, Wanda was enhanced High Evolutionary at Mount Wundagore and soon became a conduit of Chaos Magic which allowed her to manipulate probability and warp reality itself.

Fans know by now that Wanda was trained by Agatha Harkness to become one of the most powerful magic wielders on Earth. After her training was complete she briefly joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants fighting for her "father's" cause, alongside her brother but she was later recruited into the Avengers and went on to become one of their most prominent members alongside her brother. WandaVision is not only unravelling secrets about Wanda but also about her impossible love affair with the synthezoid Vision.

What is Chaos Magic?

While some might think that Scarlet Witch’s powers are very complicated, what is even more confounding is where she gets all these powers from. The report in IGN, Chaos Magic is nothing but an explanation to her reality shaping powers, which are indeed the ability to channel internal chaos magic. But the source of Wanda’s chaos magic hasn’t remained the same. The original explanation was that the demon Cthon had instilled her with this power at birth. However, the most recent explanation is that her chaos magic is actually cosmic in origin.

Scarlett Witch has trained in witchcraft under Agatha Harkness

Many fans might not realise this but Scarlet Witch actually lives up to her name. When writer Steve Englehart took over the character, he decided to embrace that aspect of her title by actually having her study the art of witchcraft. Hence we were all introduced to Wanda’s longtime mentor Agatha Harkness, a character who has become deeply tied to Scarlet Witch over time. Scarlet Witch’s ability to use chaos magic helped her to have a natural inclination toward magic as a whole. On top of that as a witch, she has proven to be incredibly skilled. Sometime later in the MCU, she would even be taken under the wing of the Marvel Universe’s sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange.

Is Wanda ever called the scarlet witch in the MCU?

Lots of the superheroes associated with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy have officially recognized aliases. We can never forget that Peter Quill calls himself Star-Lord. The report reveals that sometimes these names are chosen in demeaning or comical ways. Hence even Wanda came to be known as Scarlet Witch. The framework of the MCU actually refers to Wanda as Scarlet Witch in the credits, but there has never been any mention of her in dialogue. The closest anyone has come to call her was when Tony Stark, who referred to her as a witch in Age of Ultron.

