'WandaVision' Director Says A Lot Of People Will Feel 'very Smart' After The Finale

WandaVision director Matt Shakman, two days before the release of the series finale, has said that the final chapter of the first in the line of MCU spin-off Series on Disney+ will make a lot of people feel very smart. The director was effectively addressing the various fans and Marvel enthusiasts alike who have been sharing their respective WandaVision Episode 9 predictions since the promo of the final episode was released by the makers.

As per a report on TVLine, director Matt Shakman did say that not everyone will be pleased with how the series will come to an end since they cannot possibly please everybody. He implied that several WandaVision Episode 9 predictions are very much off-base and several potential WandaVision Episode 9 spoilers that have been theorised by the fans are accurate. However, Shakman hasn't refused, confirmed or commented on any of the WandaVision Episode 9 fan spoilers up until now.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

About WandaVision

Also Read: WandaVision Starbucks Frappuccino - Order Your Own Starbucks WandaVision Drink With Recipe

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. The show also marked the return of Quicksilver to the MCU after the superhero's demise in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the character was not played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson but Evan Peters of X-Men movies fame.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9 Leaks: Is Ultron Coming Back As White Vision?

One of the many potential WandaVision fan spoilers that exist on the internet is the fact that Matt Shakman's directorial venture may confirm the existence of a multiverse that has been talked and theorized about by the MCU characters in the past. Fans are also of the opinion that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will make a special appearance in the upcoming final episode of the series.

Additional cast members of WandaVision include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed. All of WandaVision's episodes are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location. Episode Number 8, titled "Previously On" was released by the makers for viewing/streaming purposed through the aforementioned streaming platforms on February 26. The finale episode will be released on March 5, 2021.

Also Read: Who Is Scarlet Witch? WandaVision Episode 8 Reveals Shocking Facts About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.