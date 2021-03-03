'WandaVision' Episode 9 Predictions: Will Doctor Strange Join Final Episode Of The Show?

Marvel and Disney's pet project WandaVision has been garnering massive popularity. With only one episode to go, fan theories, speculations, and potential leaks are flooding the internet via Marvel forums, social media sites and Reddit. Let's take a look at some of these predictions about what could possibly happen in WandaVision Episode 9. Beware, potential WandaVision Episode 9 spoilers ahead.

WandaVision Episode 9 Predictions & Theories

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9 Leaks: Is Ultron Coming Back As White Vision?

Vision Vs Vison

A lot of spoilers on Reddit have indicated that the two versions of Vision, the White Vision and the Westview vision are going to battle it out. There's also a theory that states that Westview Vision will transfer his consciousness into the White Visions body after defeating him. If this happens, Vision will be able to regain control of his original body and will be able to go outside of Westview without harming himself.

Ultron Coming Back?

One of the rather popular WandaVision episode 9 fan spoilers reveal that Ultron could be coming back in the form of White Vision. This seems like a plausible option, given how there were rumours James Spader was cast in the show in an unnamed role. James Spader is the voice of Ultron. Plus, before Tony and Bruce installed Jarvis into Vision's body, a large portion of Ultron's software was downloaded into Vision's body and is probably still there. With no Vision inside of it, there's a good chance that the Ultron programming will take over and he will back.

Also Read: Who Is Scarlet Witch? WandaVision Episode 8 Reveals Shocking Facts About Her

Mephisto Or Nightmare might show up

There's still the distinct possibility that Agatha Harkness is working for a big bad villain. Popular theories say that this possible villain is either going to be Mephisto or Nightmare, two incredibly powerful villains in Marvel Comics. While Mephisto is the literal incarnation of the Devil, Nightmare is the God of Nightmares and both have their own realms of reality like Dormammu in Doctor Strange.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 8: Post Credits Scene Features White Vision, Who Is He?

Doctor Strange To Join The Final Fight

A lot of predictions from different sources are saying that Doctor Strange is going to show up in the next episode. This seems like the prediction that is most likely to happen given how Doctor Strange is supposed to be on the lookout for anything strange and magical that threatens the Earth and the Westview magical anomaly is a giant magical disturbance. Some sources say he will show up in the final fight against Agatha and White Vision and others say he will come in the mid-credits scene after the episode ends. As WandaVision directly sets up Doctor Strange sequel film, it seems most likely to happen.

Quicksilver, Monica Rambeau Get A Chance To Show Off Their Powers

Quicksilver, Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo will probably join the fight against the invading SWORD agents. Monica and Quicksilver will get a chance to showcase their amazing powers. Quicksilver will get a slow-motion scene the way he did in the X-men films and will save all the residents of Westview in the montage.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 9: When Will The Series Finale Premiere In India? Find Out Below

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.