WandaVision Review: Episode 1 Of This Marvel Show Is Unique And Exciting!

The ultimate fusion of a classic TV sitcom and a superhero story, WandaVision is an exciting ride! After a long wait since the last release, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans finally rejoiced with the release of this TV Show. WandaVision premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, for the Indian audiences, on January 15, 2021. Till now, two episodes have premiered on the platform. Have a look at this WandaVision review, for more insights about the show, so far.

WandaVision Episode 1 Review: The Plot

In an unknown reality, Wanda and Vision are trying to be a normal couple, where Vision has chosen to work for a small company in the town and Wanda has chosen to take care of the house. However, unlike normal people, the super-couple are not hesitant in using their powers to accomplish their tasks. Having little knowledge of the 'normal' world, the couple lands themselves in troubles that their superpowers can hardly take care of.

What Works?

The iconic formation of the Marvel Studio’s logo at the beginning turns black & white, with its music changing to give us an effect of the old television soaps. It is from this very scene that we know what ride the show is going to take us on. In the style of classic sitcoms, the episode also begins with a theme song about Wanda and Vision, who have moved to a small town to live a peaceful life. Wanda’s telekinesis and reality-altering abilities, and Vision’s abilities to walk through walls are shown in a funny manner.

After Vision's death in Avengers: Infinity War, the fans were left quite sad that they did not get to see more of Vision, or the love between him and Wanda. This alternate-reality storyline fills that void. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s performances are absolutely amazing. They have portrayed a couple from the classic sitcoms while still staying in their personalities as the superheroes, effortlessly.

The show sets a nice tone to fit into the sitcom scenario with laugh tracks and hilarious lines. The other actors in the first episode of WandaVision have also performed really well, encompassing the characters from classic TV soaps. The writing of the episode is tight. The duration of the episode is also kept near to thirty minutes, to keep the sitcom-feel intact.

What Doesn't?

The show can seem to disinterest audiences who do not like classic sitcoms with laugh tracks. The WandaVision IMDb review and rating so far is 7.9/10, so not everyone has been equally happy with the show till now. However, the show and this backdrop will explain themselves in the upcoming episodes.

WandaVision Review Final Thoughts And Rating:

The storyline and the setting of the show are great. Marvel has experimented with this show and its genre and is mostly succeeding. The performances are also good. The dialogues have been written perfectly in sync with the setting. The premiering episodes have certainly created excitement for the rest of the show.

(Rating: 4.5/5)

