Chris Evans To Reprise His Captain America Role In MCU's New Project?

Chris Evans is recently making headlines thanks to speculations of him reprising his iconic role of Captain America in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe; as per reports by Variety. After two years of retiring as the Avengers leader, Chris is looking forward to a return to MCU as a super-soldier Steve Rogers in some capacity. According to Deadline, the actor is more likely to appear in a similar way to how Robert Downey Jr. had appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is opposed to being featured in a new Captain movie.

Chris Evans to reprise his role, Captain America?

On January 15, 2021, Chris Evan also took to his official Twitter handle after a few hours after the report broke out. The actor penned a three-word response, “News to me” in his tweet. Hanna Ines Flint too dropped a comment suggesting him to give the people what they want- Steve and Peggy in a romantic-comedy about how the duo got back together in the past. A fan also commented, “Do it anyway” while sharing his video edited by fans.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Give the people what they want: a Steve and Peggy rom-com about how they got back together in the past. R-rated. It's also a musical. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) January 14, 2021

This or nothing. pic.twitter.com/jOvV0TvyYZ — alias - WV TONIGHT (@itsjustanx) January 14, 2021

ratioed by stevebucky pic.twitter.com/bD3WzKPTT7 — rosie/stevie #1 cevans anti ✡︎ spn s11 (@stevesousas) January 14, 2021

thank god sir

pic.twitter.com/2nkB2LvIBK — Chris Evans Brasil (@chrisevansbrcom) January 14, 2021

In Avengers: Endgame, Chris made it public that the actor would hang up the shield after the film and that the character also hands the shield to Anthony Mackie at the end. However, things have changed over the past few months as the rumors of Chris returning to the MCU as Rogers are going strong on the Internet. According to Variety, the actor is currently booked for a Disney project where he will be lending his voice for the animated action hero Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Lightyear. The film will be releasing next year. The actor shared his excitement on Twitter about the new film. He informed his fans that Buzz Lightyear isn’t the toy for him. The origin story of human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

While making an announcement, Pixar CCO Pete Docter referenced Chris’ history with Disney and he joked about ‘luring the actor away’ from the Marvel Studios over to Pixar. Chris was last seen in the mystery film Knives Out and in the Apple series Defending Jacob. He will next appear opposite Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, reuniting with director Joe and Anthony Russo.

