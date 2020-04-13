'War Of The Worlds' Episode 8 Ending Explained | Who Stops The Martians?

War of the Worlds reached the climax of the show after much fear caused by Martians. The sci-fi thriller that is set in the mid-century, gave a drastic ending to its several characters. The finale, which culminated recently, saw a hopeful ending built on the death of many of its characters. Susan Wooldridge's character is killed and savoured by a group of Martians as failed attempts of human intervention leaves the most vulnerable at the hand of heinous Martians. The show’s finale left many character's tales to a full stop. The revival of Red World human life in War of the Worlds seems uncertain.

War of the Worlds Epix ending

Taliyah Blair’s character, Lilian is another human, on whom the aliens have fed on. The finale of the show follows the death of George’s brother Frederick, Amy and George, the lead characters essayed by Eleanor Tomilson and Rafe Spall respectively, can do nothing but look on. In the finale, George’s death to save Amy and the baby shows destruction is at its peak. However, it also marks new hope for the Red World as normalcy is seen in the next scenes. Amy is pregnant with George's baby and it is the key to the future, the blood of the baby destroys the Red World plants which were the cause of all the problems.

War of the Worlds episode 8 ending explained

Dr Ogilvy, essayed by Robert Carlyle, had created a serum using the baby’s blood, which is a key to the problems. After the sacrifices made by George and Frederick, the problems will now heal. The solution lied in the blood of Amy and George together. The production managed to garner much attention from its audience after the tale of two worlds colliding into war was well depicted in the War of the Worlds.

