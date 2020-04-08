Ozark Season 4 In The Works? Showrunner Chris Mundy Thinks ‘there Is A Possibility’

Ozark season 3 was stated by many fans as one of the best season of the show so far. The sow's runner, Chris Mundy, believes that the show might receive a creative go for the season 4. The nail-biting Ozark season three left the audience wanting for more. However, production at Netflix will only be given a go if the viewership over a period of six months falls in place with their expectations. Chris Mundy’s season 3 executed nail-biting thrills towards the last three episodes of the show and he has full plans to play the plot into further seasons.

Ozark Season 4 in the works?

While speaking at a conference in Milken Global in Beverly hills, Chris Mundy revealed that there are probabilities of new seasons only after production at the Netflix gives a 'go'. He hinted that the Ozark’s next season might come out in late 2021 or early 2022’s. The delay is solely caused by the world suffering under the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozark season 3 left the audience spellbound after corrupt Byrde family falls prey into their own wrongdoings in their Casino in the town of Ozark. The season 4 might work around new characters and actors if renewed. However, Netflix is yet to sit-down with the creative team of Mundy. Moreover, the production, if given a go still might be pushed ahead due to the impending situation in the USA caused by COVID-19.

Ozark seasons so far

Ozark season 4, when goes under production process, will have to introduce new casts and characters after the death of two of the main story instigators, Helen Pierce and the notorious Ben Davis. Even though the main characters have now witnessed havoc on their family, they are spared by Navarro, the cartel king, and partnered with Marty, essayed by Jason Bateman and Wendy, essayed by Laura Linney, the lead culprits in the storyline. It will be interesting to see what story showrunner Chris Mundy has to tell in the probable Ozark season 4.

