Cardi B And Offset's Relationship Timeline: Take A Look At The Couple's Highs & Lows

Cardi B and Offset are one of the most well-known couples in the American music industry. Their recent songs - WAP by Cardi B and Life is Good by Offset - have been on the top spots on the charts. But the couple is notoriously known for having faced many ups and downs. Take a closer look at Cardi B and Offset's relationship timeline and their current situation:

Rumours about Cardi B and Offset dating

On February 5, 2017, the couple was seen together at the 2017 Super Bowl. Offset later revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that this had been their first date and that he had liked Cardi a lot.

Cardi B and Offset make it official

On May 18, 2017, the couple's music video together called Lick released. On June 22, 2017, the couple publically acknowledged their relationship. In an interview with Fader, Cardi B mentioned that she really liked a 'boy' which would be later understood by fans as Offset.

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards happened on August 27, 2017, and the couple arrived together. In a speech, Cardi B mentioned that she would like to get married soon and many reports at that time had indicated that she was hinting at an engagement.

Cardi B gets proposed by Offset

On October 27, 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi B at a concert in Philadelphia with a 20-carat diamond ring. Both the singers looked very happy and pleased. Cardi B mentioned later in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that she was very surprised to see the ring.

Saturday Night Live performance

On April 7, 2018, Cardi B announced her pregnancy through her performance. The singer wore a white dress and sang a few of her famous songs. The couple later revealed they were very happy about getting pregnant.

Cardi B and Offset's breakup

Though no official ceremony was seen by fans, fans had heard Offset mention Cardi as his wife. On December 2018, the couple broke up. She mentioned while talking to her fans on Instagram that she and Offset had secretly got married and were now breaking up.

Cardi B and Offset back together

The couple was seen together at many events in 2019 like the Grammys and the 2019 Super Bowl. Since then, the two have been posting about each other and have been in a committed relationship. Many reports later revealed that the two had made-up.

