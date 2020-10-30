Wendy Williams Opens Up On 'The Masked Singer' Stint And How She Handles Criticism

Television host Wendy Williams recently made an appearance on The Masked Singer before getting back to her own talk show. In a recent interview with People magazine, she spoke about her participation in the singing reality show and how she handles negative comments from viewers as well as about her upcoming biopic. Read along for more details.

Wendy Williams on The Masked Singer

Wendy dressed as 'Lips' in her tribute performance for the Big Apple. She performed in the night episode of the October 30 show and sang Odyssey’s Native New Yorker. However, her debut performance also happened to be her only performance on the show, but she stated that she thoroughly enjoyed it.

She told People that she felt relieved for at least be doing one performance as this not what she does, singing and dancing aren’t her forte and how she is someone who talks. The Wendy Williams talk show host added that she chose the lips because 'her job is talking' and also said that everyone on the show was really kind to her.

When asked about why she wanted to be a part of The Masked Singer, Wendy said that the makers approached her and she thought how she couldn’t just let quarantine stop her from being a part of a show like this. She said that when a show as popular as The Masked Singer calls you just have to agree and be part.

Wendy revealed that she has been watching the show since its beginning and that she is already acquainted with Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. She said she did not know only Ken Jeong before the show. She further added that her talk show wasn’t on due to COVID-19, which is why the timing worked out for her perfectly to fly in and out of LA for a week.

Wendy was then asked about how she handles the critical comments and messages from people even after having a positive message and does it hurt. To this, she replied that it is tough for a while like 12 hours, but she knows how to bounce back. She added that she tends to see the sun through the clouds.

Promo Image Courtesy: Wendy_watchers and maskedsingerfox's Instagram.

