Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain To Star In Upcoming Thriller 'Mothers' Instinct'

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are two of the most lauded actors in Hollywood. While Anne is loved by fans for her versatility, Jessica Chastain's roles as a strong and fierce woman onscreen are loved by fans. Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are going to star in the psychological thriller movie Mothers' Instinct. Read ahead to know more about this project of theirs.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain to star in Mothers' Instinct

According to a report by Variety, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are set to star in the psychological thriller movie Mothers' Instinct. The sales of the movie will be launched at the American Film Market next month. Both these actors are going to play the characters of housewives who are neighbours but their relationship takes a dark and twisted turn.

Mothers 'Instinct will be directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. It is the remake of his 2018 movie titled Duelles which bagged nine awards from the Belgian Academy, including for best film and best director. The film is based on the novel Derrière la Haine which is authored by Barbara Abel.

The plot of Mothers' Instinct revolves around two housewives who are also neighbours and very good friends. They lead a lavish life as their husbands are successful and their sons are also of the same age. But a tragic incident unfolds and hampers their peace and also cracks their relationship. They start doubting one another and look at each other with suspicion.

The report also quotes Olivier Masset-Depasse who has said that actors like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain who have a high calibre to portray these roles that are very intricate. He also went on to say that the bond between a mother and her child is the most powerful connection between two humans. And when that bond breaks, it questions one’s morality and even sanity.

Jessica Chastain’s filmography spectrum is extremely wide as the actor has portrayed a variety of roles. Her social media is also one of the most quirky handles out there. She posts pictures and videos not only of her work but also memes. One will find a lot of dogs and cats related memes on her Instagram handle.

Anne Hathaway's Instagram gives a sneak peek into the actor's personal and professional life. She constantly updates her fans about her ongoing projects and even her upcoming ones. She has been voicing her opinions about the current US Elections 2020 and even the Black Lives Matter protests. She will next be seen in the dark-fantasy film The Witches.

Image courtesy- @jessicachastain and @annehathaway Instagram

