Scarlett Johansson Gets Married To Colin Jost In Intimate Ceremony

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is known to keep her life private away from the media. She recently got married to her fiance Colin Jost, an American comedian. The news was shared by an NGO that collaborated with the couple on their wedding to help senior citizens. Read further to know more about the wedding ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson ties knot with SNL star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson, also known as the Black Widow from MCU, recently tied the knot with her fiance SNL star Colin Jost. The two had got engaged last year in May as her publicist announced the news to Associated Press. The news about their wedding was announced by Meals on Wheels which is an NGO that helps senior citizens who stay in isolation to fight hunger and other problems. The photo showcased the Staten Island Ferry which is operated by the New York City Department of Transportation.

The photo read 'Jost Married' which is a ship name for Scarlett and Colin's surname. The post revealed the news of the wedding that was an intimate one with friends and family. They mentioned that the wedding took place "following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC." They also asked the audience to donate some amount to their organization as it was Scarlett Johansson's husband and her wedding wish. Fans of the couple have congratulated them on the post in huge numbers. Fans wrote that this was a great initiative taking by the couple.

Image Credits: Meals on Wheels America on Instagram

Who was Scarlett Johansson married to?

Scarlett Johansson has previously married Ryan Reynolds who is now married to Blake Lively. After her divorce from Ryan, she tied the knot with journalist Romain Dauriac with whom she shares a daughter named Rose who she gave birth to in 2014. They later separated due to problems in their marriage.

About Scarlett and Colin

This is Colin Jost's first wedding with the Black Widow star. The couple had first met in 2010 when Scarlett was married to Ryan at the Saturday Night Live where Colin worked. The two shared a professional relationship for many years as Scarlett played many roles on SNL. Later in 2017, the couple was spotted on a date and made many appearances together. And finally, in May 2019, Johansson's publicist announced their engagement.

