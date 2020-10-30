Kanye West Surprises Wife Kim Kardashian With A Hologram Of Her Late Father On Her B'day

Kim Kardashian West recently celebrated her 40th birthday and shared a number of moments from her exotic birthday trip. However, the response she received after sharing photos from her birthday getaway was overtly negative as she and her family seemed to be tone-deaf by netizens for taking vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with a bunch of people, which Khloe Kardashian later revealed to be around 20. However, while netizens were busy criticising Kim Kardashian, they were left in awe when she revealed the birthday gift she received from her husband Kanye West on her 40th. Kanye West's gift to Kim Kardashian was a hologram of her late father Robert 'Rob' Kardashian Sr.

Also read: Kim Kardashian posts birthday party picture amid pandemic, netizens call her 'tone-deaf'

Kanye West's gift to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian took her social media accounts and shared the video of the hologram of her father titling it as the 'Hologram From Heaven'. While sharing the video on Instagram, Kim wrote - "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime". The video was also later shared on her Twitter where it received 4.5 million views.

Also read: Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar? Kim posts video enjoying drinks with law teachers

Later on, Kim took to Twitter and shared a closeup video of the hologram in HD quality. She deemed the video to have 'incredible detail' and thanked Kanye again. She also wrote that she cannot describe what Kanye West's hologram gift meant to her. Check out the close-up video of the Robert Kardashian hologram below -

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Also read: Kim Kardashian gets flak for flaunting wealth during pandemic yet calling herself "humble"

Kim Kardashian had shared the photos from her 40th birthday getaway trip on October 27, 2020. Ever since then, she has been under fire for being tone-deaf about the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while sharing the photos on her Twitter, Kim had revealed that she and her family went under multiple health checks and quarantine before heading to the island getaway.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Also read: Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson attend Kim Kardashian's birthday bash on private island

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.