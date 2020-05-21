WFH Memes From 'Stranger Things' That Describe Most Employees At Home Right Now; See Pics

Netflix India is on an all-time high with many resorting to the OTT platform to either catch-up on interesting series or shed away the quarantine boredom by binge-watching their favourite series. However, the OTT platform does not seem to stop entertaining its audience even outside of the platform. Creators at Netflix India took to the Instagram account to create some relatable WFH (work from home) memes during the nationwide lockdown. Check out these interesting memes here!

WFH memes so relatable that it will make you laugh out loud

The WFH memes were based on the popular series Stranger Things which has a total of three-season streaming on Netflix application and website. The memes were screen captures of popular scenes from the series which were edited into some typical work from home scenarios. Be it long meeting calls or finding the will to work, everything was covered by the list of memes. The memes had fun takes on snack breaks, sleep schedule during the lockdown and more relatable situations.

Check out the pictures that Netflix India shared on their Instagram account

All Images Credit: Netflix Indis Instagram

Netflix India shared the WFH memes on Instagram with the caption, “WFH got us doing strange things.” The creative memes were well received by the followers. One fan wrote, “That will meme hit hard” and another one was quick to say that some can relate to the memes as he wrote, “we can relate” in the comments section. Another fan made a contribution to the list of memes by saying, “Me searching for my WILL to get up from my bed.”

Followers of the OTT platform’s IG were cracking up on the humour in the comments section of the post

Image Credits: Netflix shows photos from Stranger Thing

Stranger Things season four is reportedly under the production stage with a new and interesting storyline and cast members. The previous three seasons left a lasting impression on fans as per reports and fans are expecting more from the upcoming season of the American web series. The show is created by Duffer Brothers with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

