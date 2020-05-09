COVID-19: Google, Facebook Tell Their Employees To Work From Home Until 2021

As global infections of coronavirus outbreak surpass four million, Google and Facebook have indicated that it would ask its employees to work remotely till the end of this year. As the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease continues to tighten its grip across the world, the two tech giants have admitted that social distancing measures must be in place until the start of 2021.

According to international media reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told its workers at a meeting that most of them would be asked to work from home until 2021. However, the chief executive officer of the world’s largest search engine has said that employees that have to operate from the office, will be allowed from early July with precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, American social media and technology company Facebook Inc has reportedly admitted that its employees are likely to get back into their office lifestyle in the upcoming year. In the wake of the pandemic, more companies have united to ramp-up their measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus and are formulating effective methods for employees to resume work in the office.

According to reports, Facebook’s spokesperson said that the company has permitted teleworking till the end of 2020 for the workers who can operate easily. The spokesperson also said that the company has not yet made the final decision on employees who would be returning to work.

Global death toll of coronavirus

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 276,385 lives worldwide as of May 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,026,993 people. Out of the total infections, 1,393,268 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

