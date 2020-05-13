Little Singham And Golmaal Junior Air New Episodes As Team Of 225 Animators Work From Home

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film and television industries worldwide have come to a standstill. While the shoots of films and shows have been halted or cancelled, all the TV channels are forced to retelecast their popular shows from the yesteryears. However, Reliance Animation is one of the few entertainment companies who have pulled their socks up amid the lockdown and are actively working in isolation to churn out fresh content for two television shows, Little Singham and Golmaal Junior.

The spinoffs of 'Little Singham' and 'Golmaal Junior' continue airing

Both Little Singham and Golmaal Junior are the animated versions of Rohit Shetty's superhit film franchises Singham and Golmaal. While Little Singham airs on Discovery Kids, Golmaal Junior airs on Nickelodeon. However, both the popular TV shows continue airing fresh episodes till date because the team of 225 members of Reliance Animation has been actively working from the confines of their respective homes to churn out new episodes.

The COO of Reliance Animation, Tejonidhi Bhandare, in an interaction with an entertainment daily revealed that they had created around 20-25 episodes of 22 minutes each for both Little Singham and Golmaal Junior amid the lockdown. Revealing the whole process, Bhandare also revealed that it approximately takes them 10 days to finalise the script, followed by 15-20 days of animatics and yet another 15-20 days for animation.

He later informed that only 10 per cent of quality loss is incurred because everyone is working from home but they had divided the data amongst themselves before the lockdown was imposed. Spilling the beans of how everything fell into place, Bhandare also stated that about 70 per cent of the team members had machines at homes to work on while the rest were equipped with systems from the office. Furthermore, talking about the challenges faced by them, he said the voiceover and background score are the only challenges they face during work from home.

