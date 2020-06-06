EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra Reveals His Real-life 'What Are The Odds' Moments; Read Here

What Are the Odds was one of the latest films to release on Netflix, on May 20, 2020. The film starred Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the lead roles as two teenagers who are forced to spend a day together. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike, which many praising the main cast for the acting skills.

In a recent interview with Republicworld, What Are the Odds star Karanvir Malhotra opened up about his personal real-life 'what are the odds' (WATO) moments. The actor spoke about the turning point in his life that changed everything for him. From his Alladin auditions to hotel stays for the cast, here are Karanvir's major WATO moments from his career.

Karanvir Malhotra reveals his real-life 'what are the odds' (WATO) moments

During the interview, Karanvir Malhotra was asked if he related to his character in What Are the Odds. The actor said, "Yes. There has been like a major turning point in my life, which has actually defined my life until now." The actor then went on to tell the story of how he auditioned for Guy Ritchie's Aladdin. He revealed that he was staying in Melbourne with his parents for almost 4-5 years before he moved back to India.

Karanvir Malhotra mentioned that he used to do the theatre in Melbourne and he came to Delhi for a workshop at the National School for Drama. During his month-long stay in Delhi, Karanvir was contacted by a casting team for Aladdin. After the audition, the actor returned to Melbourne to start his masters. However, Karanvir Malhotra suddenly received a call from an associate director of What Are the Odds.

The associate director had seen Karanvir's Aladdin audition and he wanted the actor to audition for the lead role of What Are the Odds. Karanvir Malhotra then revealed his four real-life WATO moments. He said, "They sent me the script. That was my first 'what are the odds' moment. I read the script, did the audition, and the second thing I know is that they booked my flight to Mumbai. That was my second 'what are the odds' moment."

Karanvir further added, "The third thing was that I landed at the airport, and Monisha, who the transport-logistics person, said that the producers of the film are waiting for you outside to take you to your place where you are going to stay." Karanvir was stunned by this, as he used to be the one who used to take actors from the airport to their hotels. The actor said, "Suddenly, in the span of two weeks, my entire life changed, and I have been here in Mumbai for almost three years now."

