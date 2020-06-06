Ayushmann Khurrana Expresses Desire Of Doing A Negative Role In Films

Bollywood’s versatile actor AyushmannKhurrana recently shared a picture on social media, while expressing his desire to portray a dark character in his upcoming films. In the picture, the Article 15 actor is seen dressed in a complete attire as Joaquin Phoenix from the much-loved film Joker. In the post, the actor thanked his fan and artist Swapnil Parmar for reading his mind with his incredible artwork.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to portray a character like Joker

Ayushmann shared the picture on his Instagram page and thanked his fan, Swapnil Parmar, for such a beautiful and intriguing artwork. In the photo, fans can catch a glimpse of the Bala actor as the Joker and it is surely something that will leave all his fans in complete awe. Sharing the snap, Ayushmann revealed that he wished to play a negative character like him on screen. He called Joker ‘Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius,’ and mentioned that he has always had a wish of playing something like this.

Several fans of the actor praised the artwork by his fans and also appreciated the looks of the actor.

Earlier, it was a treat for both Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana's fans when the two talented stars came together on the latter's Instagram live session recently. Ranveer Singh who had just woken up from his day-nap looked a little lost as he joined Khurrana's Live. Soon after, the men were seen laughing and chatting loudly. Ayushmann is heard saying, 'Thank God you are wearing clothes'. To this, Singh said, 'I just woke up, I can't belive and all yaar'. As Ranveer showed off his long hair, Khurrana too removed his cap and flaunted his long hair. And within a few seconds, Ranveer said, 'Bye'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is bracing himself for the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, with everything being shut worldwide, the makers have decided to release the film on OTT platforms on June 12.

