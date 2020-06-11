What Did Dee Nguyen Say About 'Black Lives Matter' That Cost The MTV Contestant Her Job?

On June 8, 2020, television channel MTV cut ties with Dee Nguyen, who was The Challenge contestant. The network announced its decision, in the wake of Dee Nguyen’s tweet on Black Lives Matter. The tweet received a lot of backlash as it was derogatory and insensitive towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Dee Nguyen’s tweet has been deleted since then.

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar learned THIS one thing about relationships from 'MTV Love School'

What did Dee Nguyen say?

The Challenge contestant Dee Nguyen, came under fire when she posted a derogatory tweet on June 6, 2020. In the tweet, Dee said, she couldn’t understand why some people think she is against Black Lives Matter Movement. She said she has been claiming Black Lives Matter since she lost her virginity.

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's best collaborations with MTV; 'Supermodel of the Year' to 'Love School'

Her co-contestant fromThe Challenge, Bayleigh Dayton was quick to share the screenshots of the comment. He even called Dee out for her problematic statement. In his tweet, Bayleigh also shared a screenshot of a comment made by a fan to Dee on Instagram. The comment asked her “Read the room" and to "wake up" referencing the unrest in America. Furthermore, the screenshot shared included a response from Dee, which Bayleigh thoroughly criticised. In response to the fan's comment, Dee wrote that people die every day, this gave an impression, that she was downplaying what had happened with George Floyd, hence, infuriating her fans further.

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV pic.twitter.com/pAw4KQKy30 — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

While Dee Nguyen’s tweet received a lot of backlash from netizens and her fellow cast-mate, MTV quickly took the decision of firing Dee and sent out a tweet on June 9, 2020. In the tweet, MTV mentioned that the channel had decided to cut ties with Dee due to her insensitive comments. The channel also mentioned that out of respect for other participants, they had decided to air the current season, which also features Dee. The network made its stand very clear by stating that, they strongly condemned systemic racism and stand with people fighting for justice. Furthermore, MTV sent out a second tweet claiming that they stand united against racism.

ALSO READ | Arjun Mathur to star in Netflix short film on lockdown

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence.

Learn more about being an ally https://t.co/AFduXhAPtj

Take action and text DEMANDS to 55156 — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

How did Dee Nguyen respond to getting fired?

At first Dee replied to her cast-mate Bayleigh’s tweet by, unapologetically asking him to leave her. But in the wake of MTV’s decision, Dee posted another tweet saying. She apologised for the insensitive post earlier, she added that she was being defensive. Dee also implied that there wasn’t any malice in her heart, as she wasn’t speaking from her heart. She went onto repeat the apology to Bayleigh Dayton as well claiming that she respected Bayleigh and her other castmates.

ALSO READ | Netflix adds 'Black Lives Matter' genre for viewers; highlights 'Black Storytelling'

I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my castmates and deserve my respect and compassion.

— Dee Nguyen 🖤 (@deenguyenMTV) June 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.