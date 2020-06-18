What Did Peter Hunziker Say In His Racist Post That Got Him Fired From Below Deck?

Bravo TV celebrity Peter Hunziker was fired from its show Below Deck Mediterranean. Peter Hunziker had posted an Instagram story that was considered both sexist and racist by the audience. Not only has he been fired from Below Deck Mediterranean, but all his scenes are being edited out by the makers of the show. Read on to find out, ‘What did Peter Hunziker say, that forced the American television network to take such an extreme step?’

What did Peter Hunziker say that got him fired?

According to the reports on a news website, Peter Hunziker posted an offensive story on his Instagram handle, which was immediately brought to Bravo TV’s attention. The news website declared that the post, appeared to be a reposted meme, which depicted shocking racist and degrading sexual imagery, it showed a naked black woman in shackles. In addition to the Peter Hunziker racist post, the network revealed in an interview with a media outlet, that this wasn’t the first time Hunziker had said something offensive to women.

Bravo TV added that he was already on thin ice, referred to Malia White, his boss, as ‘sweetheart’ or ‘sweetie’. Beyond this, no other description of the incidence has been given by Bravo TV. The network announced its decision on June 17, 2020, through an Instagram post. The company wrote in the post that Peter Hunziker from Below Deck Mediterranean was being terminated for his racist post, effecting immediately. The company added saying that, Bravo and 51 Minds entertainment, are editing the show in a way, which will minimise Hunziker’s appearance for the subsequent episodes.

Peter Hunziker's racist post

The racist and sexist post by Peter Hunziker, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, triggered many of Below Deck Mediterranean viewers. As of yet, Peter hasn’t made any statement, following his actions and Bravo TV’s decision. However, Peter isn’t the Bravo TV reality star who has been fired. Lately, the network has fired stars including Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, Kristen Doute, and Brett Caprioni after racially-charged comments made by them surfaced.

So far, @BravoTV has fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Peter Hunziker for racist behavior...who do you think should be next? #PumpRules #BelowDeck #bravotv #fired — Anita K (@Heffa_K) June 17, 2020

Bravo TV is not the only television network that fired its reality star. Recently, MTV has also cut ties with several members of their reality shows this includes Dee Nguyen, Alex Kompothecras, and Taylor Selfridge for making similar offensive comments. Fans of the network's shows seem to support the network's decision of firing Peter Hunziker. In the comment section of the post made by the network on Instagram, it has received hundreds of comments commending the network for taking such a strong and quick action.

