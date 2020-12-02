What Happened To Agnes Hailstone In 'Life Below Zero'? All You Need To Know

Agnes Hailstones was featured in a TV documentary show, Life Below Zero. The show premiered on National Geographic channel and enjoyed a huge fan base. Agnes was one of the main characters on the show and appeared as a hero considering the resources she had and the life she made out of it.

What is Life Below Zero?

Life Below Zero is a documentary series that follows the daily and seasonal activities of subsistence hunters. The show is about how these hunters live their lives in obscure places in Alaska. Two of the main characters featured on the show were Agnes Hailstone and her husband Chip.

What happened to Agnes Hailstone?

Agnes Hailstones is featured on the documentary as the survival expert. Anges Hailstone and Chip lived with their seven children on the Kobuk River in Noorvik. She has family ties to the land of Alaska and her ancestors have spent thousands of years there.

What happened to hailstone on life below zero? Did the Hailstones daughter have a baby?

In the show, Agnes was the focus of the show, but her family too comes in the story. She has been married twice and has two sons from her first marriage and 5 other children from her second marriage. Agnes was passed down knowledge that has been in the family for numerous centuries.

What does the tattoo on Agnes Hailstone's chin mean?

According to a report published in Find Any Answer, Anges Hailstornes’ tattoo on the chin was given to her when she hit puberty. The tattoo was a sign of maturity and signified that she is hard working. Reportedly, it also meant that she is a serious woman.

What is Agnes Hailstone's net worth?

According to a report published in Findanyanswer.com, the net worth of Anges Hailstorn and her husband Chip is $100 thousand dollars. This when converted to INR, amounts to a sum of over Rs 73 lakhs. According to the media portal, the cast of the documentary received 4,500 per episode. The media portal further claims that Agnes’ annual salary is $ 25,000.

What is the age of Agnes Hailstone's?

Born on June 14th, 1972, Agnes Hailstones is 48 years old. She has been married to Chip for more than 25 years now.

