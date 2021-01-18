What Happened To Amira From 90 Day Fiance? Read To Know Her Experience At Detention Centre

Reality show 90 Day Fiance tells the stories of those couples who have applied for the K-1 visas. K-1 visas allow a fiance to bring their partner into the country on the condition that they will marry within 90 days. The show is continuing to be filmed even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It has presented the audiences various different stories of different couples. One such story of Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa. The couple planned to enter the USA with a loophole vacation in Mexico but were detained by the authorities. For those wondering what happened to Amira from 90 Day Fiance, read on.

What happened to Amira from 90 Day Fiance?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Amira told what happened with her at the detention centre. After her detainment, she was sent back to Europe by the authorities. According to a report by Cinema Blend, she has said that she was kept in a room which looked like a prison. The tables, seats and even the bed was attached to the ground. Though there was a toilet, toilet paper was not provided. She also said that it was freezing cold in the room.

90 Day Fiance cast's Amira also revealed that she had contacted her fiance Andrew after she was released from detainment. She further added that Andrew did not contact her after she informed him of her flight across the globe. Amira also has revealed that she suspects Andrew for holding it against her for not meeting him by leaving the detainment centre.

Amira also broke down while revealing the details of her time at the centre. She described her experience as unreal but real at the same time. She felt that all this was a part of a movie. 90 Day Fiance cast's Amira has reached Europe safely and is unlikely to visit the United States again amid the pandemic. It is also reported that her visa is likely to expire as well. In her recent Instagram post, Amira has also hinted that she is going to be struggling in the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance. She also said that there is a reason behind any struggle.

Image courtesy- @amira_90day Instagram

