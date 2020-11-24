What Happened To Chance On Y&R? Why Is Donny Boaz Replaced On The Show?

American soap opera The Young and Restless recently saw a recast of a key character, Chance. This year, the show saw that actor Donny Boaz, who was portraying Chance’s character was replaced. The new actor brought in to portray Chance is a familiar face to the soap opera world and fans of the show have been wondering what happened to Boaz.

What happened to chance on Y&R?

Donny Boaz assumed the role of Chance when the character returned to the show in 2019. Donny Boaz was however tested positive for COVID-19 and following the protocol, he would be in quarantine. The actor took to his Instagram handle and broke the news to his fans.

In the Instagram post he revealed that a few weeks ago, he was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor further stated that at that he did not have any symptoms and is following the guidelines by isolating himself at home. Donny further wrote in the post that fans “may not see me on Y&R for a bit”.

In the later part of the post, Donny revealed that he has now returned to the sets and shall be seen in the soap opera soon. This implies that Donny was addressing why he is missing from the show in the episodes that are airing lately. Moreover, the actor at the moment is fully recovered and is back on the sets and shall be seen in future episodes.

Earlier this month, the production house of Y&R had disclosed that two people from their team had tested positive for COVID-19. However, they had not revealed any names. It turns out that Donny Boaz was one of them.

Where is Chance on young and restless?

Going by the Instagram post of Donny Boaz, it can be safely said that the recast of Chance’s character on the show was temporary. When Donny was tested positive and was supposed to quarantine, the show makers decided to continue the story of his character anyway. The cast Justin Gaston in his place.

Who is the new Chance from Young and Restless?

Justin Gaston is the actor portraying the role of Chance in The Young and Restless (Y&R) temporarily. The actor has been seen in Days of our Lives as the character of Ben Rogers. He recently appeared on The Haves and the Have Nots in which he portrayed the role of Mack.

