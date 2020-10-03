What Happened To Chris Watts' Dog? Find Out Where The Dog Was Taken

Many people across the world are aware of the horrific murders that took place in Colorado, the USA in 2018. The Colorado native Chris Watts had murdered his 15 weeks pregnant wife Shanann Watts and two daughters Bella (4) and Celeste (3). The case was one of the most spine chilling murder cases ever heard off or seen before. When the report about his wife and daughters disappearance surfaced, Chris Watts acted like a devoted and worried husband but it took only two days for the cops to unearth the truth. Read on to find out, “What happened to Chris Watts’ dog?”

What happened to Chris Watts’ dog?

Shanann was highly active on social media and documented her life very thoroughly. Aside from their two daughters Bella (4) and Celeste (3), Chris and Celeste also had a dog. The dog was from the dachshund breed and the family had named him Dieter. Throughout Shanann’s Facebook account her followers will be able to see the family dog, Dieter.

The Netflix documentary revealed that after Chris Watts was arrested on Aug. 15, 2018, Dieter was briefly sent to live with friends of the family in the Colorado area. But in the latter days, he was permanently sent to live with Shanann Watts' brother, Frankie Rzucek. Frankie Rzucek also owns another dog, a female chihuahua.

In a 2018 interview with People Magazine, Frankie had revealed that the two dogs were helping him through the grieving process. He stated that the dogs often sensed that he was sad. The dogs have reportedly not left his side since that happened.

Source: Frankie Rzucek (Facebook)

What happened to Chris Watts?

When the investigation was started, some disturbing facts were revealed. Chris Watts had been having an affair while his wife was pregnant. The investigation further revealed that Shanann and her two young daughters had not disappeared. Instead, they were killed. Chris had killed Shanann by strangulation. But he didn't stop there.

He carried Shanann's body, along with his two, living extremely young daughters to an oil field where he had been working. Chris then suffocated his two little girls. Chris then, hid their bodies in the oil tanks, while Shanann was buried in a shallow grave.

After pleading guilty in 2018, Chris was charged with five counts of first-degree murder. These five counts included two additional counts for his daughters as they were children under 12 making the total counts to five. There was one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts for tampering with a deceased human body. He is currently serving five life sentence.

