Where Is Chris Watts Now? Is Chris Watts Alive? See Details Here

Netflix recently released its true-crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. The documentary has some spine chilling moments and shows investigation details about the case or Chris Watts. The new documentary has once again brought the case of Shanann and Chris Watts and their two young daughters back in the public eye.

As the documentary was released on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about where is Chris Watts now and have been coming up with questions like is Chris Watts alive. For all the people who are wondering about where is Chris Watts now here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is Chris Watts now?

According to a report by TheTab.com, Chris Watts is currently serving five life sentences in prison and also more 84 years for other crimes. The crime took place in Colorado but he is jailed at a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin. The report mentioned that there is no way that he will ever leave jail as he has been sentenced without any chance of parole. The report mentioned that Chris Watts regularly writes to his mother. According to Daily Mail, two other women have come forward and claimed that they are now visiting Chris Watts in Wisconsin prison.

Is Chris Watts alive?

Yes, Chris Watts is alive. The district attorney eliminated the death penalty from consideration in exchange for him pleading guilty to all nine crimes against him. He is 35 years of age.

What did Chris Watts do?

Chris Watts was the man behind a triple murder case that shocked the entire world. On August 13, 2018, Shanann Watts who was a pregnant mother of two disappeared with her two daughters. The man of the house, Chris Watts was taken into custody for interrogation. During the investigation, it was revealed that Chris Watts was having an affair and he was the one who killed his pregnant wife and their two daughters. Chris had killed Shanann by strangulation. He then carried Shanann's body, along with his two, young daughters to an oil field where he had been working. Chris then suffocated his two little girls. After their deaths, he hid their bodies in the oil tanks, while Shanann was buried in a shallow grave.

After admitting to what he had done in 2018, Chris Watts was charged. He pleaded guilty to all the nine counts against him. These nine counts consisted of five counts of first-degree murder. These five counts included two additional counts for his daughters as they were children under 12 making the total counts to five. There was one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts for tampering with a deceased human body.

