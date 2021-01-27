What Happened To Clinton On FBI Most Wanted? Is Nathaniel Arcand Still On The Show?

FBI: Most Wanted is the official spin-off of Dick Wolf's drama FBI. The series opened saw a great reception when it premiered on January 7, 2020, and returned for another season at the end of the year. Although no confirmation has been made yet, the show's fate looks bright and is expected to release more seasons down the line. Here's everything you need to know Nathaniel's character, Clinton Skye.

What happened to Clinton on FBI Most Wanted? Is Nathaniel Arcand still on FBI Most Wanted?

As the name suggests, FBI Most Wanted focuses on the Fugitive Task Division of the FBI led by Special Agent Jess LaCroix that deals with the notorious criminals of the Bureau's Most Wanted list. The show stars a number of actors including Nathaniel Arcand who was introduced in FBI's crossover episode as LaCroix' brother-in-law. Skye is shown as the team's mask man with a law degree. Every now and then, he is seen comforting LaCroix who is still unable to leave the memory of his deceased wife behind.

Last night's episode raised a number of questions. To begin with, viewers were surprised to see a familiar face in the form of Sarah Allen, a horse riding instructor who will work with Jess LaCroix's daughter, Tali. Sarah's role is played by the renowned Yellowstone fame actress Jen Landon. She was also teased as Jess' love interest in the season. Another news that made fans raise eyebrows was the lack of appearance from Nathaniel's Clinton. The 5th episode was a rather exciting plot and fans wished to see Clinton tackle this case along with his team. Actor Nathaniel was reportedly going to be gone for a couple of weeks. No confirmation on the reason has been given yet. Fans seem to be worried as they took to Twitter to express how much they're missing seeing Clinton in action. Although there has been no confirmation on when he'll be coming back, fans can rest assured that Nathaniel is very much in the show and will come back soon.

