'Yellowstone' Actor Jen Landon To Star In 'FBI: Most Wanted', Read More About Her Role

Jennifer Landon, popularly known as Jen Landon, was loved by the audiences for her performances in Yellowstone and Animal Kingdom. The actor is now going to be a part of the popular crime drama series FBI: Most Wanted. Read ahead to know more about Jen Landon's role in the series.

Also read | I Owe My Fan Base To Action Films: 'Monster Hunter' Star Milla Jovovich

Also read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Again By A Week, Film Pushed To Late March 2021

Yellowstone's Jen Landon to join the cast of FBI: Most Wanted

According to a report by Tvline, Yellowstone's Jen Landon is all set to join the cast of FBI: Most Wanted. She is going to appear in a recurring role in the series. Her character is Sarah Allen, a horse-riding instructor to Special Agent Jess LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, played by YaYa Gosselin. The report also states that her character may be involved in a romantic angle with Jess LaCroix, played by Julian McMahon. Jess is a widower and his daughter Tali is in the care of his in-laws because of his erratic work hours.

FBI: Most Wanted cast boasts of some of the prominent actors from the industry. FBI: Most Wanted cast includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand and YaYa Gosselin among others. The series is created by Rene Balcer and is a spinoff of the 2018 drama FBI.

The first season of the show premiered in 2020. The plot revolves around the FBI Fugitive Taskforce officers and how they work hard to track and arrest dangerous fugitives who are on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.

Jen Landon has established herself as a versatile actor with several projects throughout her carer. She is prominently remembered for her role as Gwen Norbeck Munson in the 2005 series As the World Turns. She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her role in As The World Turns three years in a row. Some of the most popular of Jen Landon's series are Animal Kingdom, The Young and the Restless, Yellowstone and Days of Our Lives. She was a guest star on The Orville, The Resident and Chicago Med. She also started in I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance Is Mine and Frontrunner.

Also read | Kourtney Kardashian Sports Pink Bikini In Her Throwback Picture From Mexico; See Pic

Also read | 'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

Image courtesy- @thejenlandon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.